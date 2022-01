MINNEAPOLIS - A Tescott man was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison Thursday for aggravated robbery and aggravated battery. Chad Rico, 33, was sentenced Thursday in Ottawa County District Court by Chief Judge Rene S. Young to 228 months for aggravated robbery and 43 months for aggravated battery to be served consecutively in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility, according to information provided this morning by the Kansas Attorney General's Office. Rico was also ordered to pay $2,526.84 in restitution.

TESCOTT, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO