The sky was falling in May 2019, or so it seemed for some in the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball fan base, when Joey Hauser spurned the program for a second time. That spring began with a bombshell — Hauser and his brother Sam were leaving Marquette — and the Badgers were among the teams they were considering as landing spots. Then-UW coach Bo Ryan hadn’t offered Sam Hauser a scholarship out of high school in Stevens Point, and that decision ended up costing the program when his younger brother, one of the Badgers’ top targets in the 2018 recruiting class, decided to join his sibling and picked the Golden Eagles over UW.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO