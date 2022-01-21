ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI closing investigation into disappearance and death of the 22-year-old

By WFTX Digital Team
 5 days ago
The families of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have agreed to split the couple’s belongings when they have been released by the FBI.

Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino confirmed the agreement.

The Petito family was in Tampa Thursday, meeting with federal officials at the city's FBI office.

Gabby’s family would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation, specifically the Wyoming, Denver, New York and Tampa offices, all of their task force members and their assisting agencies. Gabby’s family would like to thank the FBI’s Victim Services Department for all they have done for them. Victim Services has been there for support from the earliest stages of this investigation and helped their entire family navigate through the worst moments of their lives. We truly appreciate the FBI’s diligent and painstaking efforts in this extremely complicated case. The quality and quantity of the facts and information collected by the FBI leave no doubt the Brian Laundrie murdered Gabby
Gabby Petito family

The FBI says the boyfriend of slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito admitted to killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp.

It was the first time the FBI placed blame for Petito's death on boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

FBI officials also announced Friday that Laundrie had sent text messages to intentionally deceive people that Petito was still alive after he beat and strangled her in late August.

Petito's body was found in Wyoming in September, shortly after she was reported missing. An autopsy found she had died due to strangulation. Laundrie, Petito's fiance, was named a person of interest in the investigation.

He was also reported missing shortly after returning to North Port without her; his decomposing remains were found a month later in a nature reserve in Sarasota County. A medical examiner's report said Laundrie died as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The pair were stopped while traveling through Utah in the weeks before Petito's disappearance. Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute between the couple.

Comments / 0

