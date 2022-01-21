ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASK IRA: Are the Heat risking an ornery Omer?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Q: You don’t want to disgruntle Omer and have him leave the team at the end of the year. — Eric, Plantation.

A: First, you don’t want to disgruntle anyone. But in addition to being under contract to the Heat this season at the NBA minimum ($1.5 million), the Heat also have Omer Yurtseven under contract for next season, at the non-guaranteed NBA minimum ($1.8 million). So he’s not going anywhere. Also, because Omer was with the Heat at the end of last season, the Heat will have his Bird Rights in the 2023 offseason in restricted free agency. So even then, they could match outside offers. In many ways, the Heat are far better positioned contractually with Omer than, say, Caleb Martin or P.J. Tucker (who has an opt out after this season).

Q: The Heat have defenders, playmakers, depth, and 3-point shooting. They have a solid power rotation with Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Dewayne Dedmon and now Omer Yurtseven. We have athleticism with Bam, Caleb Martin and even Max Strus. We have grit and heart literally everywhere. With so many riches it is beginning to feel like the fanbase has decided to scapegoat Duncan Robinson. — Eddie, South Bend, Ind.

A: Which is a bit absurd that any negatives would be the focus for a team that has won 15 of its last 20. Yes, Duncan Robinson has been off his record-setting pace this season. But he also has meshed with success. The more he gets back playing with Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, the more I believe he will look closer to the Duncan of the previous two seasons.

Q: Ira, at the beginning of the season after our fast start, the Heat were getting lots of coverage from the national sports networks like ESPN. Then it became like the Heat no longer exist. Hardly a mention at all. Teams with much worse records now get much more coverage. Sometimes after a Heat win, I frequently don’t see any highlights on SportsCenter or mention on the NBA Today. Is this because we don’t have the so called “exciting” stars or the “drama” involving our team or our players like some of the other teams who are getting all of the coverage? — Rich, Plantation.

A: First of all, who cares? Which would you rather have: The media hype of insipid talkathons led by those who bloviate? Or success in the win column? The Heat often playing a grinding, unsexy style. They also play as a team, where it often is difficult to discern a leading man. It’s good basketball, even if it might not be good for national blather. It’s not as if ESPN is going to highlight the Heat refusing to allow the Blazers to score in Wednesday night’s fourth quarter.

