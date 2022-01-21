ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

We’re Charmed By This Sweet Midcentury Ranch in Old Lake Highlands

By Joanna England
 1 day ago
“You just can’t beat a 1950s-built pier-and-beam home!” says Sam Bullard, who has listed this adorable Midcentury Ranch in Old Lake Highlands. And if his listing is the example with which we are setting the bar, he’s absolutely right — you just can’t beat...

Heim Barbecue Makes Plans for Fifth Location in DFW

Heim Barbecue & Catering, Fort Worth’s original craft barbecue restaurant and home of the world famous Bacon Burnt Ends, is adding its fifth location in DFW – in the Hudson Oaks community. The upcoming location will feature the restaurant’s award-winning craft barbecue, homemade sides and desserts and much...
HUDSON OAKS, TX
7 Great Places for Hot Chocolate in Dallas-Fort Worth

Right now—in the middle of winter when we’re cranking up the furnace and all we want to be is cozy—is one of the best times to cuddle up with a good cup of hot chocolate. But when the Swiss Miss in your pantry just doesn’t cut it, or you’re out and about with the kids anyway and you could all use a steamy pick-me-up, here are seven cafes around Dallas-Fort Worth worth braving the cold for a cup of cocoa.
DALLAS, TX
Hazel + Honey Boutique celebrating grand opening in Highland Village

A new boutique shop is celebrating its grand opening this weekend at The Shops at Highland Village. Hazel + Honey Boutique cut the ribbon on its new store at 1101 Shoal Creek, Suite 120, on Wednesday with the Highland Village Business Association and Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce. The store offers regular and plus-size women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories and gifts.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Best Bowls of Cioppino in Dallas

There are actually few places that make a hearty bowl of seafood cioppino in Dallas. Cioppino is a fisherman’s soup that that is an amalgam of various Italian seafood stews and soups, but originates from San Francisco using the freshest catch of the day brought in by local sources from the sea. Pair this action up with toasted slices of sourdough and you have this marvelous meal that will certainly satisfy and take the chill off from any evening.
DALLAS, TX
Explore an Old Zoo in the North Texas Town of Cisco

When a dam went up on the outskirts of the North Texas town of Cisco during the oil boom in 1923, officials there decided the hulking cement structure could double nicely as a zoo. Someone donated a deer, another contributed a bear, and eventually an assortment of animals moved into damp quarters next to the 96-foot edifice that forms Lake Cisco, which still supplies drinking water for the city.
CISCO, TX
Denton County AgriLife: Winter gardening chores

By Janet Laminack, County Extension Agent-Horticulture, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension – Denton County. Now that the Christmas decorations are down, you may be wondering what to do in your yard on those warm winter days. Perennials can be pruned back now, but how low do you go? Perennials like turk’s cap and lantana die back to the ground, so you can remove all of that growth. Some perennials will keep their leaves such as rosemary and lavender and don’t need to be pruned. Other perennials will indeed have some dieback, while some may just be ugly-dormant. For these plants, or when in doubt, start trimming at the tip, and stop when you find some green in the branch. Ornamental grasses can be pruned back, but I like to wait since they do still look good. Sometime before March I would suggest pruning back the ornamental grasses, leaving a height of six inches.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

