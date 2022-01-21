ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land Battle Awaits Indigenous Communities Over Indonesia Capital Relocation: NGO

 1 day ago
Tens of thousands of Indonesia's indigenous people are at risk of being expelled from their lands to make way for the construction of a new capital on jungle-clad Borneo island, a rights group warned on Friday. At least 20,000 people from 21 indigenous groups live in the area designated...

