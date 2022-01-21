ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Deaconess Health System lands on Johns Hopkins list of top 'unnecessary' service providers

By John T. Martin, Evansville Courier & Press
 1 day ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind . — Evansville-based Deaconess Health System landed on a Top 20 list of U.S. healthcare companies rendering the most "unnecessary" or "low-value" services.

The researchers with Johns Hopkins University analyzed Medicare claims data at 3,745 hospitals for 17 low-value services. Examples could include pap smears for women older than 65, an abdominal CT scan with and without contrast and spinal fusions for back pain.

Hospitals were then rated using an index. Those rated at least 1.5 standard deviations or more above the average were considered over-users of low-value services.

Deaconess is the only health care provider in Indiana on the list. No companies based in Kentucky or Illinois are included. The claims data analyzed was from 2016-18, and the study was published Jan. 14.

In a statement, Deaconess said it received the Johns Hopkins analysis in recent days and is reviewing it. The local health system also cited a different study from the same time period that showed Deaconess in a more favorable light.

"As part of our commitment to provide high-quality health care, we participate in a number of quality-related studies and measurement programs," the Deaconess statement says. "However, this study is a new hospital measurement index, in which we have not been ranked before, so we are looking closely at how the data was collected, compared and reported.

"In comparison, the Lown Hospitals Index , which also used Medicare claims data from 2016-2018 on similar procedures and services, ranks Deaconess as an A in overall value, and in avoiding overuse of care. During this same time (between 2016 and 2018) Deaconess’ Next Generation ACO was in the top five nationally for achieving Medicare cost reduction.

"We will review the report carefully, and will soon be able to discuss the content in greater detail."

Deaconess, which operates inpatient hospitals in Evansville, Newburgh, Princeton and Henderson, provides care at more than 70 locations throughout the Tri-State. It is one of Indiana's largest health care companies.

A look at 'unnecessary' care

According to a 2017 article published by the Journal for the American Medical Association (JAMA) titled "The High Costs of Unnecessary Care," a survey of physicians across the U.S. showed more than 20% of overall medical care was not needed.

This included about a fourth of tests, more than a fifth of prescriptions, and more than a 10th of procedures, the article said.

When asked why physicians would render so much unnecessary care, the most common reason cited (85%) was a fear of being sued for malpractice.

The second most common reason cited by physicians was that patients wanted the care. But the JAMA article goes on to say that other research shows doctors "often overestimate how much care their patients really want. Believing they want it, they often advocate for it, and then patients mistakenly believe that care is necessary."

Solutions cited in the report include better educating the public about low-value care, stressing both financial and potentially health-related harms; minimizing the financial incentives of providing unnecessary treatments; and insurance reforms that refuse to pay for unneeded care.

The Lown Institute's study of Medicare claims on 12 low-value services from 2016-18 — the same report that graded Deaconess with an A in outcomes and avoiding overuse of care — found that more than 1 million tests performed nationally met overuse criteria.

