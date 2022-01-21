ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Meet the South Dakota Sports Awards cheerleading, dance team of the year nominees

By Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 1 day ago

The Argus Leader is proud to announce the nominees for the cheerleading and dance teams of the year for the South Dakota High School Sports Awards to be held in the spring. The winning teams will be announced at the show. More details about the program are coming soon.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the top three finalists and the player of the year. All official nominees can receive a free ticket. Check back later in the year for information on how to RSVP.

Sports Awards: South Dakota High School Sports Awards taking Courage Award nominations

The South Dakota High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

The nominees for the cheerleading team of the year are:

O'Gorman High School

Harrisburg High School

Sioux Valley High School

The nominees for the dance team of the year are:

Brandon Valley High School

Dakota Valley High School

Sioux Falls Washington High School

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Meet the South Dakota Sports Awards cheerleading, dance team of the year nominees

