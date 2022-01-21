ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Expected, U.S. Senate Blocks John R. Lewis Act

By Vanguard Court Watch Interns
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DC – After lengthy debate Wednesday night, the Senate has voted not to pass the voting rights bill named after late congressman and civil rights icon John R. Lewis, falling short by 10 votes. According to the Congressional Research Service, The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement...

