Registry shows 136 sex offenders living in Champaign as of Jan. 20
By Chambana Sun
4 days ago
There are currently 136 registered sex offenders living in Champaign as of Jan. 20, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. Champaign is home to 96 sexual predators, one sexually violent person and one child murderer. Sexual predators and child murderers remain on the registry for the rest...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man pleaded guilty Friday to pretending to be a federal officer to his nearly 10,000 followers on TikTok.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota says 53-year-old Reyel Simmons, of Dodge County, pleaded guilty to one count of impersonating a federal officer and one count of possessing firearms as a felon. His sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.
According to court documents, Simmons created a TikTok profile with the user name “Rey Reeves” and showed himself as a federal agent on the social media platform. In his posts, he wore law enforcement gear and...
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was a trooper with the Illinois State Police and a woman were found shot dead Monday afternoon in a car in the East Side neighborhood.
Chicago Police said at 1:38 p.m., a witness who was walking by found the bodies of the 30-year-old man and the 31-year-old woman in the car parked in the 11000 block of South Avenue E, a few blocks from the Indiana state line.
The victims had both been shot in the head and were pronounced dead at the scene. A weapon was recovered.
Illinois State Police confirmed the man, Antonio Alvarez, was an off-duty trooper. State police identified the woman as Amanda Alvarez, but did not specify her relationship to the trooper.
Chicago Police and Illinois State Police were sent to the scene.
Following the discovery, a call went out on the scanner for a 10-1, indicating an officer in distress.
A man who lives nearby told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov that he has seen Trooper Alvarez around the neighborhood.
“I just know him,” one man said. “I have seen, as I mentioned before, a state trooper vehicle parked there periodically.”
Area Two detectives were investigating late Monday.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s office is investigating a death of a man held in custody at the Maryland State Police barrack in Centreville Friday.
State Police troopers arrested a man just after 7:30 p.m. Friday on Route 301 near Millington for allegedly possessing a controlled substance and took him to the Centreville barrack, police said.
He was conscious and answered questions at the time of the arrest, police said. His identity was not released.
About two hours after arriving at the barrack, the man, who was in a cell, began to exhibit unspecified signs of...
Arizona's state legislature is considering a law that would ban citizens from filming police officers from closer than 15ft.Republican representative John Kavanagh, a former cop, introduced the bill after being approached by officers who said that people filming them were coming too close and interfering with their work.The bill would affect anyone filming a police officer engaged in “law enforcement activity” without the officer’s permission. A previous version of the bill in 2016 had a 20ft limit.But civil rights lawyers said the law would probably be struck down in court for violating the American constitution, and in the meantime would...
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Prosecutors argued in court Monday that Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery, “knows what law enforcement is closing in on learning” in the case and should be considered a flight risk. A judge, however, opted to issue bail in the case with “significant conditions.”
Harmony has not been seen since sometime between November 29-December 10, 2019, but was only recently reported missing.
Her father, Adam Montgomery, was previously charged with conduct against Harmony. Kayla Montgomery was arrested as well, but neither is charged directly with the girl’s disappearance.
Kayla Montgomery was arraigned Monday on...
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s state prisons are stopping in-person visits for the coming month because their staff has been thinned by coronavirus infection. The halt to visits at all state correctional institutions will begin Thursday and last until Feb. 28, the agency announced Monday. Free video visits will be expanded and cable TV in inmates’ cells will be free in February.
Six people were found dead in a Milwaukee home on Sunday, with local police currently treating the incident as a homicide. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office state that police responded to a house at around 3.45 pm to assist with a welfare check at a residence, where four men and one woman were discovered to be dead. According to Milwaukee Assistant Police Chief Paul Formolo, a sixth body was later found. “Citizens of our community had concerns with the occupants that resided there,” Formolo told CBS. “It’s a normal call for us to respond to. We do it all the time.”
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (AP) — Wyoming’s first Black sheriff last year fired a white deputy who is accused of tormenting a Black subordinate for years with racist name-calling that led him to quit, a new federal lawsuit reveals. Albany County Patrol Sgt. Christian Handley once drove past...
Gardai responded to 48,400 domestic abuse incidents last year, an increase of 10% on 2020.Charges brought by the Garda for domestic abuse crimes also increased in 2021.There were 4,250 criminal charges for breaches of Domestic Violence Act Orders in 2021 – a 6% increase on 2020.Gardai said there were also 8,600 charges for crimes involving an element of domestic abuse in 2021, up 13% on the previous 12 months.The figures have been published as part of an update on the work of Operation Faoiseamh.The operation began in April 2020 as part of the Garda’s community response to Covid-19 with the...
A bill that would raise the minimum age for marriage in Maryland will be heard in committee on Wednesday, January 26th. Senate Bill 29/House Bill 83 would ban marriages under the age of 17, and would remove an exception that currently allows kids as young as 15 to get married if they're pregnant or have had a child.
