GIRLS BASKETBALL | A snapshot of the area's sisterly connections

While other girls basketball teams around the area may not have four sisters on the same team like Smithville, there are plenty of siblings dotting teams around the area.

From the mind of each older sibling, here's what it means to experience a high school basketball season with her sister by her side:

Ella and Allie McMillen, West Holmes

"To not only play with my sister, but to be on the same team with her, is something that both of us love. We make plays for each other and push each other to perform at the highest level. Not only does having my built-in best friend benefit me during season but also during the off season as we work together. We show each other tough love and support no matter when it's needed." — Ella McMillen

Annabel and Mia Rodriguez, Chippewa

"It means a lot to be able to play on the same team as my sister. It's really special to experience every aspect of the basketball season with her. It's an amazing opportunity for us to spend extra time together and form a stronger bond. I believe that playing alongside my sister has made us closer and allowed us to spend extra quality time together that, if not for being on the team, would not have been possible." — Annabel Rodriguez

Savannah and Shelby Vaughn, Norwayne

"Shelby works hard every day and it inspires me to want to be a better player. With her drive, competitiveness and heart she pushes me to work harder and improve every day. This season has brought us closer together and has strengthened our bond. It has been a great senior year and I can’t wait to finish it, with her by my side." — Savannah Vaughn

Shalen and Jena Guilliams, Loudonville

"Playing with my sister is so special, it is an awesome opportunity to spend a lot of time together. With this being our last year together I’m doing my best to bring her along as a basketball player. In our family, basketball has always included my whole family. I’m just trying to make the most of it while it lasts. It’s really special to watch my little sister grow not only as a person but as a basketball player." — Shalen Guilliams

Ella and Abby Gonzales, Orrville

"It means everything to me to be able to play with Abby, being able to have fun and play the game we love together. It’s extra special because we didn’t get the chance in volleyball to be on the court at the same time but her starting varsity with me when she gets the chance is a memory that I will cherish. Being on the same team with her is awesome and we’re extremely close so I’m beyond thankful that we get one year in the program together." — Ella Gonzales

Mariah and Emily Thompson, Northwestern

"Having the opportunity to practice against and play with my sister can get very competitive, but also full of support. Emily and I have always been competitive, especially when it comes to sports. We also have a different connection as we’ve both had injuries that have forced us to take steps back. Still we try to push each other to be as great as we know we can be." — Mariah Thompson

Alivia and Reese Crilow, Triway

"It means a lot to me to be able to play with my sister, she's always by my side and we are always helping each other get better. I didn't think I would like her being on the same team, but the more we practiced together, the more I was happy to have her by my side. We have both taught each other a lot, helped each other grow in many ways and I pick on her in practice. I feel like we have grown closer this year because of basketball and I couldn't be more happy. I'm glad she could be with me and it means a lot to me that we got to play together my senior year." — Alivia Crilow

Cherlyn and Kayla Miller, Waynedale

"Seeing how this program has changed me as a person and player, I am extremely excited to see Kayla grow and build new relationships within our community. It was really cool to see the transition between middle school and high school and watching the whole freshman class become part of our family." — Cherlyn Miller

Abby and Morgan Ankenman, Orrville

"Playing on the same team as my sister means a lot to me. We have a great relationship and I would even call her my best friend. We are always pushing each other to be the best and trying to be the better sister. Having my little sister helps me to be a better leader and a better player, and I think I do a good job of doing that for her. We always know what to say to one another, support each other and it's nice having someone there who knows me on and off the court. We also hold each other more accountable at times because we have that deep sisterly love." — Morgan Ankenman

Melanie and Nealie Fair, West Holmes

"It has definitely brought us closer. We’re not only sisters but we’re best friends too, we know each other more than anyone else so we can always count on each other to be brutally honest. We always push each other to do our best and hold each other accountable. Although we do have our fights, I love having her as a sister and as a teammate." — Melanie Fair

Abby and Annie Henegar, Chippewa

"I am so grateful to get the chance to play with my sister this year. Not many siblings get the chance to say they played high school sports together. When we play together we have a great connection and we work to better one another. On and off the court we share so many great memories. Annie is a great friend, teammate and sister. I am excited for what the future holds for us." — Abby Henegar

Madie and Ellie White, Orrville

"I feel really lucky to be able play with my sister, not everyone gets to have someone on the team who gets you. When you and your sister get to experience the season together it helps bond you together. In fact when you know you have your sister right there to pass and make shots, I can always depend on her no matter what. Not only is your best friend on the team, but it makes me feel closer to the game since someone so close to me is cheering me on right beside me." — Madie White

Madie and Evelyn Frederick, Waynedale

"Being on the same team as my little sister has been a great experience. It has brought us closer together while being able to cheer each other on. Evelyn and I really enjoy pushing each other to be better in many different ways." — Madie Frederick

As the 13 older sisters above stated in many ways, the chance to play with their sister is special. No matter the result on the scoreboard or place in the standings, the chance to hoop together is something they will both remember forever.

Reba McEntire summed this up beautifully in her song "My Sister":

"I was thinking just today,

About how we used to play

Barbie dolls and makeup

Tea parties, dress up

I remember how we'd fight

And make up and laugh all night

Wish we were kids again

My sister, my friend."