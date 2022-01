Boris Johnson’s “fast and loose” policy over Irish trading arrangements has been blamed for delays in removing US tariffs on British steel and aluminium.Labour said the Prime Minister has been “more interested in saving his own job than he has been in saving jobs in the steel sector”, as they pressed the Government to give a timetable on when they expect a breakthrough on the matter.The Opposition also raised concerns on the negotiations being affected by the Northern Ireland Protocol which is aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created a series of economic barriers on...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO