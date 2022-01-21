ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Passing showers today but the weekend forecast looks great

By Nicole Phillips
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Temperatures will run around 20 degrees cooler for most during the morning and then around 10 degrees cooler for the afternoon. Expect a very slow warm up through most of the day with most reaching the low to middle 40s. Passing showers will be possible late this morning into the afternoon, showers should exit the News 3 viewing area just after the evening commute.

The weekend forecast continues to improve but it will be a chilly one! Most of the rain will have moved well east of us and clouds will even begin to decrease through the morning. It will be chilly though with temperatures in the 40s to near 50.

