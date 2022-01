At the end of April 2021 the National Coal Heritage Area Authority granted the City of Hinton $20,000 to maintain structural stability of the Hinton Railroad Museum. These funds were specifically used to replace the rubber membrane roof on the Hinton Railroad Museum. The City of Hinton is responsible for the maintenance and rehabilitation of this Historic Structure. The project was completed December 2021 thanks to the contract work of Frye Roofing, with support from Hinton’s outstanding Public Works Crew, headed by Billy Dan Gill. Hinton is a “Railroad Town”, formed about 1871 with the tremendous building boom that occurred...

HINTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO