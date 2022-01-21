Fly securely into the new year with tips to handle travel delays

Canceled and delayed flights due to COVID-19 related issues and staffing concerns continue to follow us into the new year. Thousands of flights have been affected by COVID cancelations or staffing concerns, and there is no end in sight to the disruptions and uncertainties.

When flights are canceled by the airline, consumers are always entitled to a full refund. This includes a refund of any bag fees or extras, such as additional legroom for a seat. If the airline offers a voucher in the place of a refund, ask about expiration and blackout dates. Airlines may also have additional restrictions on the use of vouchers. Consumers are not obligated to accept vouchers and may insist on a full refund instead.

Consumers may have additional benefits if they purchased the flight with a credit card that offers additional travel protection. Keep receipts for extra purchases, such as a hotel room, so they can be submitted to the airline for possible reimbursement. Typically, nearly all domestic airlines will try to accommodate passengers on the next available flight, or sometimes on a different carrier.

Use BBB’s tips to handle travel delays:

• Check delays. Travelers can check their latest flight information on their carrier’s website or via the airline’s telephone reservation system. Many times, delays don’t occur until the day of the flight and the airline must update its flight information within 30 minutes of receiving a notice of a status change.

• Check carrier and credit card terms. While federal regulations don’t require airlines to reimburse expenses such as rooms or food in the event a flight is canceled or severely delayed, the carrier and credit card companies may have different policies. Purchase tickets with a credit card that offers trip protection or travelers insurance and check individual airline policies.

• Keep documentation. Keep receipts and records for expenses incurred as a result of a significantly delayed or canceled flight. These may be needed later to recover expenses.

• Check the carrier's website. Most airlines allow consumers to initiate refunds directly on the carrier’s website. Using a website may help a consumer obtain a refund or rebook a trip much faster than waiting for a consumer service agent in person or on the phone.

• Rules are different for foreign flights. Flights that were canceled while in another country will be affected by the laws of that nation. Check with the local country’s department of transportation while traveling internationally.

For more tips from BBB, visit BBB.org. And if you spot a scam, whether you have lost money or not, report it to BBB’s Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker and the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Your story can help other consumers avoid similar scams.

Rick Walz is the President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Northern Indiana, which serves 23 counties. Contact the BBB at 800-552-4631 or visit www.bbb.org.