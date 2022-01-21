ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, TX

2021 All-Texomaland Volleyball

By Herald Democrat
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat
 1 day ago
The Herald Democrat is proud to announce the nominees for the volleyball player of the year for the Texomaland High School Sports Awards to be held in this spring. The winner will be the announced at the show. More details about the program are coming soon. The show is produced in partnership with Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the top three finalists and the player of the year. All official nominees can receive a free ticket. Check back later in the year for information on how to RSVP.

The Texomaland High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Here are the nominees for the volleyball player of the year:

Raylynn Adams, Tom Bean High School - Jr.

Gabby Ayala, Tioga High School - Jr.

T'a nne Boyd, Texoma Christian High School - Sr.

Taylor Brown, Tom Bean High School - Sr.

Kenzie Clark, Denison High School - Sr.

Rosie Cordero, Collinsville High School - Sr.

Bailee Dorris, Bells High School - So.

Samantha Graham, Sherman High School - Sr.

Autumn Graley, Pottsboro High School - Jr.

Taylor Hayes, Pottsboro High School - Sr.

Marlee Howard, S&S High School - So.

Jenna King, Whitesboro High School - Sr.

Libby Langford, Whitesboro High School - Sr.

Ashton Long, Whitewright High School - Jr.

Emma Lowing, Tom Bean High School - Sr.

Rayanna Mauldin, Gunter High School - Jr.

Addisyn McDonnell, Collinsville High School - So.

Samantha Moore, Van Alstyne High School - Sr.

Shae Pruiett, Gunter High School - Sr.

Miranda Putnicki, Gunter High School - Jr.

Palyn Reid, Pottsboro High School - Fr.

Hanna Rubis, Gunter High School - Jr.

Claire Tarpley, Texoma Christian High School - Sr.

Laramie Worley, Tom Bean High School - Jr.

