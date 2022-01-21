Athens-Clarke commission backs 'compromise' district map drawn by Dem. Rep. Spencer Frye

Athens-Clarke County commissioners are supporting another local district map — one created by Democratic state Rep. Spencer Frye — in response to a map drawn by the Republican members of the legislative delegation.

Redistricting is underway in Athens following the release of 2020 census data, with a new map being created for the county’s 10 commission districts. The final decision on the new map is up to the Georgia General Assembly — a decision that will be made before the end of the 40-day 2022 legislative session which began Jan. 10.

One map was approved in December by commissioners in a 7-2 vote and sent to the state level. Commissioners Mike Hamby and Allison Wright voted against that map, while Ovita Thornton abstained.

Background: Redrawn Athens-Clarke County commission district map awaits state approval

Four Republican members of the state delegation then created an entirely new map after commissioners failed to reach a unanimous vote.

“The Athens-Clarke County mayor and commission have been unable to reach a consensus; therefore, this delegation worked to create a draft map,” said a news release from the four Republican members of the delegation.

The delegation’s map was released Jan. 6 by Rep. Houston Gaines (R-Athens), Rep. Marcus Wiedower (R-Watkinsville), Sen. Bill Cowsert (R-Athens) and Sen. Frank Ginn (R-Danielsville).

More: Delegation's proposal for new Athens commission district map includes significant changes

That map created four minority-represented districts, but split the historically Black community of East Athens into multiple districts. Additionally, three commissioners would be ousted from their current district seats, with Commissioners Melissa Link, Russell Edwards and Tim Denson unable to run until 2024.

Several local elected officials voiced opposition to the map, including a majority of the commissioners as well as Mayor Kelly Girtz and Frye.

In response to the Republican-drawn map, Frye created what commissioners referred to as a “compromise map.” Frye voiced concern that the delegation’s map was created and made public without his input.

His map would reunify East Athens, maintain the four non-white districts and keep the three current commission incumbents in their districts.

“My proposed map accomplishes identical goals that my colleagues expressed, including the creation of four majority non-white districts and enhancing the compactness of the districts,” Frye said in a statement.

Additionally, Frye said his map would help the local elections office administer the next election and reduce confusion.

Ginn told the Athens Banner-Herald that he has not been able to discuss the proposed map with either Frye or the three other members of the delegation due to being sick with COVID-19.

“It is a process and we are committed to creating good legal maps,” said Ginn.

Gaines, Wiedower, and Cowsert had not responded to inquiries by Thursday evening.

During a special called meeting Thursday, commissioners voted to send Frye’s map for consideration by the Georgia General Assembly.

The resolution to support the map passed but was still not unanimous. Commissioners voted 8-2 for Frye’s map, with Wright and Hamby voting against the resolution.

In addition to commissioners’ and mayoral support, Frye’s map also received the backing of Charlotte Sosebee, director of the Clarke County Board of Elections.

Sosebee said that the delegation’s map would create burdens for the elections office when preparing for the upcoming vote this year.

Thursday afternoon, a crowd of about 50 gathered outside City Hall in downtown Athens for a rally against the Republican-drawn district map.

“I just came out because it is very important for me to have fair districts,” said University of Georgia student Cameron Wescott.

Another attendee, Lauren Blais, a resident of District 2 in East Athens — one of the communities that would be split up under the delegation’s proposed map — said if that map was finalized, she would become a resident of District 3.

Blais said that she and her neighbors are very concerned about the Republican's map and added the decision to draw out three commissioners from their current districts is undemocratic.

“I should get to decide along with the rest of Athens, whether we reelect these folks or not, not some people under the Gold Dome,” said Blais.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens-Clarke commission backs 'compromise' district map drawn by Dem. Rep. Spencer Frye