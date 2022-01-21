ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Confusion on a jury form briefly leads to switched verdict in Peoria murder trial

By Andy Kravetz, Journal Star
PEORIA — When Circuit Judge John Vespa spoke the words "not guilty" Thursday afternoon, it was cause for celebration for Micha Gordon and his attorney. They hugged, having just beaten a first-degree murder charge.

But then there was a second sound, that of "what" and "huh" from jurors who seemed puzzled at the verdict the judge had just read.

Turns out, the panel of 12 had filled out the wrong form, and after about five minutes, Vespa was reading a new verdict.

Guilty.

Previously: Murder or self-defense? Peoria jury must decide who to believe once men weren't on camera

Gordon, 55, now faces at least 20 and possibly up to 60 years in prison when sentenced March 24 by Vespa. Jurors took about three hours to find him guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the Aug. 24, 2021, death of Rolando Westbrook .

The verdict also means the jury rejected Gordon's argument of self-defense, that he had been defending himself from Westbrook in the early morning hours after the two had been separately drinking and partying with friends in the Taft Homes apartment complex.

Defendant took the stand during trial

Gordon testified he and Westbrook had gotten into an argument over alcohol. He said Westbrook threatened to steal his pit bull puppy and to attack him. Even after Westbrook left Taft Homes, the taunts and threats kept coming. Gordon said he followed him, to keep him in sight and to make sure he wasn't attacked.

Near the 700 block of Northeast Jefferson Street, things came to a head. Gordon says he was jumped by Westbrook and had to use his knife to try to fend off the younger and larger man.

Westbrook's body was found with multiple stab wounds, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said at the time.

Peoria crime: Peoria police video surveillance is about to increase. Here's why the ACLU is concerned

State law allows a person to use force, even lethal force, to fend off a person if they believe their life is in imminent danger or if they could suffer great bodily harm. The word "imminent" was the issue.

Prosecutors Donna Cruz and Deborah Shelby painted Gordon as the aggressor, arguing to the jury Gordon could have walked away from the encounter but instead chose to follow Westbrook.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Confusion on a jury form briefly leads to switched verdict in Peoria murder trial

