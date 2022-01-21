ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pastor's Corner: Life is a test

By By Major John Morrison, The Salvation Army
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 1 day ago
In my frequent reading I ran across two quotes that seem to be interwoven. They piqued my thought process.

“If you don’t know where you are going … any road will get you there.” (Unknown)

“When a person stops believing in God, they don’t believe in nothing … they believe in anything.” (G.K. Chesterton)

I marvel and wonder at people who seem to go through life without any observable sense of who or where they are in relationship to God. When a person chooses not to build their life on a spiritual foundation that provides precepts of right or wrong; that gives focus to life; that holds them accountable; they open themselves to traveling any road they stumble upon, not knowing what they might encounter.

Of course, it doesn’t really matter what is at the end of the road because they have no specific destination in mind anyway!

We do not possess the power to believe in nothing ... if God is not a part of our belief base, then anything and everything else must be. When a belief in God and the teachings of the Bible are rejected as a driving force in life then all of life is up for grabs because God and His Word provide the objective moral compass to give life direction. Without focus we simply fall into what is called “situation ethics.” “Right” and “wrong” become subjective, depending on the situation we are in at the time a decision must be made. There are no predetermined guidelines.

It is truly amazing how many people think they are totally “free” when unrestrained by “religion,” “God” or any objective moral standards. The true reality of the situation is that they are free in the same sense a person would be free going on a long trip with no map, with limited fuel, and no idea how to get to their destination. The joy of the trip would soon be lost in all the decisions to be made with no information available with which to make them. They would just slowly watch the gas gauge move inexorably towards empty. The trip would end, and no destination would not be reached.

Perhaps it is because people try to live their lives with no solid moral framework that they try anything and everything to seek to make sense out of life. If you don’t first discover who you are; why you are here; where you are going; life will be frustrating and filled with failure at best, and terrifying and/or depressing at worst.

I have a personal moral code based on Christianity as detailed in the Bible. It serves me well.

I don’t always measure up to Biblical standards but that is always my goal. I am never without a source to draw from for decision-making that makes all my choices reasonably clear most of the time. I avoid many pitfalls, and much frustration in life because of the standards I have chosen to govern my life. I don’t spend a lot of time spinning my wheels or traveling down dead-end roads because I know why I am here, where I want to go, and how to get there.

Perhaps drugs, alcohol, sex, lust for power, and money drive too much of our society because we have chosen to believe in anything ... in hopes of finding something ... and ending up with nothing. Even more tragic, we wreak havoc along the way hurting people important to us in the process.

Failing to plan is planning to fail. We only go around once in this life, we need to get it right the first time.

Life is a test; God is the judge ... are you passing or failing?

