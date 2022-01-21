ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens Tech student and his 'dream' Mustang he rebuilt to appear on History Channel

It was a laborious process for Athens Technical College student Thomas Dickerson to tote his "homework" — a 1967 Ford Shelby GTO 350 Mustang — to and from campus, but the hard work of totally rebuilding the car has paid off.

Dickerson will appear on an episode of "2021 SEMA Battle of the Builders" on the History Channel at 9 a.m. Sunday.

He is one of the three recipients who won a Young Guns Golden ticket with all expenses paid to participate in the Specialty Equipment Manufacturers Association competition in Las Vegas in November.

Dickerson was awarded Top 10 in the Young Guns (builders under the age of 27) and Top 40 overall for his work. It also caught the eye of the TV show producers who interviewed him about his experience as one of the youngest to enter the competition at age 21.

“I started with a stock 1967 Mustang Fastback and had to carefully craft parts to turn it into a Shelby (Tribute),” said Dickerson. “I designed my Mustang with many modern components, taking it all the way to the point where you can drive a brand-new Mustang and not feel a difference between it and my car. In some cases, it will drive better and perform exceptionally better, too.

"All of this took an immense amount of engineering and custom fabrication to make it perform the way I had designed. I had to make many of the parts because they simply did not exist or work with my specifications.”

The project took Dickerson about three years to complete.

“This was the first car I ever painted. It took over 26 hours to paint over two days, and I spent two to three weeks wet sanding it afterward,” Dickerson said. “I made my own center console using classes here that we have — mechanical engineering technology — and I designed my whole console on SolidWorks.”

The car is equipped with fuel injection, LED headlights, electric cooling, digital analog gauges, a 7-inch touchscreen radio, push-button start and a key fob. Seats from a 2017 Mustang were used as well as custom upholstery made to his hand-drawn design.

“Seventy percent of the car is brand new, and every panel on the outside of the car is 100 percent new. When I bought the car, I was interested in mechanical engineering but it was not as hands-on as I had imagined, so that’s when I enrolled in the automotive collision repair program at Athens Tech,” he said.

“Thomas was a great student and worked very hard to master the skills needed to build the dream he had envisioned,” said Greg Thomas, program chair for automotive collision repair at Tech. “With his skills and hard work, he was able to build a truly beautiful car. He was also able to go toe-to-toe against the best builders in the country at SEMA with amazing results! I couldn’t be prouder of him for his accomplishments.”

To learn more about the Young Guns competition, visit www.semayoungguns.com . For more information on the college, visit www.AthensTech.edu .

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens Tech student and his 'dream' Mustang he rebuilt to appear on History Channel

