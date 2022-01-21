ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, OK

Coming soon: New businesses set to open in Ardmore in the coming months

By Drew Butler, The Daily Ardmoreite
The Daily Ardmoreite
The Daily Ardmoreite
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ihdhx_0drq09wC00

After slowing down somewhat in the late autumn and holiday seasons, many new businesses will soon be opening their doors in Ardmore. The majority of these businesses will be located in the Market Street Shopping Center with another coming to Commerce Plaza.

Community Development Director Jessica Scott said four new businesses will be coming soon to Market Street: Qdoba Mexican Eats, Sport Clips, Jersey Mike's Subs, and Jiffy Lube. The first three to open will be located inside the three unit building west of the recently opened Scooter's Coffee, and Jiffy Lube has begun construction west of Dairy Queen.

Qdoba Mexican Eats is a fast casual Mexican restaurant. According to the company website the company offers a variety of burritos and bowls as well as quesadillas and salads. They also offer family meals which can feed up to five, and queso and guacamole can be added to any entree for free.

'Busier than I ever thought':Ardmore stylist launches makeup line available at Exclusive Salon

Sport Clips specializes in haircuts for men and boys, and it will have multiple TVs showing sports set up. Guests can walk in or check in online using a mobile application. Jersey Mike's Subs offers a variety of cold and hot sub sandwiches on fresh-baked bread.

Across town American Freight will soon be opening in Commerce Plaza next to Ollie's Bargain Outlet. The store will sell furniture, mattresses and appliances at discounted prices.

Scott said several additional new businesses are currently in the works with more announcements likely to come in the next few weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
newsnationnow.com

Judge blocks Biden federal employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — A judge in Texas ruled on Friday that President Joe Biden could not require federal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and blocked the U.S. government from disciplining employees who failed to comply. It was the latest setback to White House efforts to require various...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ardmore, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Business
City
Ardmore, OK
City
Commerce, OK
NBC News

Booster shots effective against severe illness from omicron

A booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine significantly reduces a person's odds of hospitalization from the omicron variant, new research released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds. The three new studies from the agency are among the first to look at the vaccines' impact against omicron...
HEALTH
TODAY.com

Adele postpones Las Vegas residency just 24 hours before 1st show

Adele apologized to fans in a video on Thursday, announcing she is postponing her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency due to COVID-related issues with her crew. All of the shows will be rescheduled, but the singer says she needs more time. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the singer told fans.Jan. 21, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Salad#Salon#Qdoba Mexican#Scooter S Coffee#American
The Daily Ardmoreite

The Daily Ardmoreite

276
Followers
178
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ardmore, OK from The Daily Ardmoreite.

 http://ardmoreite.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy