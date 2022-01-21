Coming soon: New businesses set to open in Ardmore in the coming months

After slowing down somewhat in the late autumn and holiday seasons, many new businesses will soon be opening their doors in Ardmore. The majority of these businesses will be located in the Market Street Shopping Center with another coming to Commerce Plaza.

Community Development Director Jessica Scott said four new businesses will be coming soon to Market Street: Qdoba Mexican Eats, Sport Clips, Jersey Mike's Subs, and Jiffy Lube. The first three to open will be located inside the three unit building west of the recently opened Scooter's Coffee, and Jiffy Lube has begun construction west of Dairy Queen.

Qdoba Mexican Eats is a fast casual Mexican restaurant. According to the company website the company offers a variety of burritos and bowls as well as quesadillas and salads. They also offer family meals which can feed up to five, and queso and guacamole can be added to any entree for free.

Sport Clips specializes in haircuts for men and boys, and it will have multiple TVs showing sports set up. Guests can walk in or check in online using a mobile application. Jersey Mike's Subs offers a variety of cold and hot sub sandwiches on fresh-baked bread.

Across town American Freight will soon be opening in Commerce Plaza next to Ollie's Bargain Outlet. The store will sell furniture, mattresses and appliances at discounted prices.

Scott said several additional new businesses are currently in the works with more announcements likely to come in the next few weeks.