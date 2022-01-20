MEN'S BASKETBALL TRAVELS TO FACE TWO TOP DEFENSES IN NSIC

Sioux Falls, SD – The No. 9 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs traveled to face off against the No. 20 Augustana Vikings on Friday night. Despite a late Bulldogs comeback attempt, the Vikings lead proved to be too much to overcome as the Vikings iwn 89-83. The game started with both teams on fire from the offensive end of the floor. Teams were tied 11-11 at the first media timeout with 14:42 remaining in the half. Both teams continued to stay on fire from the offensive end as teams found themselves in a shootout. Teams once again were tied at 22-22 with 11:37 remaining. From there, the Vikings began to slowly build a lead over the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs defense could not find a answer for the Vikings offense as the Vikings built up to a 44-37 lead with 5:06 remaining in the first half. From there, teams continued to hit shots down the stretch as the Vikings took a 54-46 halftime lead.Austin Andrews and Jack Middleton both had 12 first half points. The bulldogs shot 18-32 (56.3%) from the field and 7-15 (46.7%) from three-point range in the first half. The Vikings were led by Isaac Fink who had 18 first half points. The Vikings shot an impressive 25-36 (69.4%) from the field and 3-9 (33.3%) from three-point range in the first half.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO