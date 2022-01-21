ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Prince Charles reveals lasting home tribute to sons William and Harry and grandson George

By Nichola Murphy
Hello Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Charles' two sons Prince William and Prince Harry had an incredible den they could play in at their childhood home in Gloucestershire, Highgrove House, which was later turned into a treehouse for Prince George – and it was the inspiration behind the royal's new garden feature. The...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 1

Related
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Freezes Princes Charles, Harry Due To Their Scandals But Rewards Favorite Son Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Hello Magazine

This is what Archie and Lilibet call their mother Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet insight into her family's dynamic as she and her husband Prince Harry released their Christmas card last week. The message on the photocard revealed what Harry and Meghan's two-year-old son Archie, and his baby sister Lilibet, will grow up calling their parents – Mama and Papa.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

A MAJOR Bombshell About Kate Middleton's Relationship With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Leaked

The rift between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry has reportedly taken its toll on Kate Middleton, as a royal insider has suggested that the Duchess of Cambridge is “really, really upset” about everything that has happened since Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal family earlier this year. We aren’t surprised to hear this, given the revelations that came out in Christopher Andersen’s explosive new book, Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, which alleged that Prince Harry and Kate had a very close relationship once upon a time.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Scottish#Dumfries House#Charles Opens Children#Hollyrood House#Highgrove Rsb Treehouse
Entertainment Times

Prince Charles Acknowledged He Can’t Be King, Asked Prince William To Takeover The British Monarchy

Prince Charles allegedly made the difficult decision to no longer ascend the throne. In its Jan. 10 issue, Woman’s Day claimed that Prince Charles knows that he’s not as good and as popular as Prince William. So, during one of their conversations, the heir to the throne told his eldest son that he wants him to take over the British monarchy when the time comes.
U.K.
Popculture

Kate Middleton Debuts Hair Change After Celebrating Her 40th Birthday

Kate Middleton is sporting a new 'do following her 40th birthday. Stepping out Wednesday for her first public outing of 2022 with her husband Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge debuted a slightly darker brunette hue and shorter hairstyle, styled in a signature blowout in a departure from her recent curly stylings. Visiting the Foundling Museum in honor of the U.K.'s first children's charity, Middleton paired her new hairstyle with a black turtleneck and pants paired with a long blue coat.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William’s Wife Convinced Queen Elizabeth To Move To Kensington Palace? Duchess Wants To Look After The Monarch

Kate Middleton allegedly advised Queen Elizabeth to move in with her family in Kensington Palace. Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth are, reportedly, very close. In fact, the two female royals have so much respect for each other. And the monarch also sees Middleton as one of her strongest and most reliable allies.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
U.K.
SheKnows

Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Why Princess Charlotte Isn't Allowed to Have a Best Friend at School

No BFFs for Princess Charlotte, apparently! The 6-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly isn't allowed to have a best friend as part of the strict social rules at her school, Thomas’s Battersea. According to journalist Jane Moore via The Sun, "It's a really great little school...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy