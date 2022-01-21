ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Artist Creates Massive Josh Allen Snow Sculpture

By Dave Fields
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It looks like everyone is hopping on the Buffalo Bills bandwagon and when Mother Nature gives you 20+ inches of snow, one local artist knew what he had to do. Local artist Eric Jones used his amazing talent to create...

wblk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Reveal Their Uniform For Playoff Game In Kansas City

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready to play in the AFC Divisional Round this Sunday at 6:30 on CBS. The game will be the fourth meeting between the two teams since October of 2020 (15 months). The Chiefs beat the Bills in Orchard Park on a rainy, windy day in a game that was moved to Monday evening, 26-17.
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Braces For Another Snowstorm This Week

Don't put away that snow shovel or snow blower just yet, another snowstorm is making its way through New York this week. Accuweather.com is predicting another blast of cold snowy weather for the State of New York starting late Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon. This storm is currently moving east...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow Sculpture#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc Championship#Channel 4 Wivb
96.1 The Breeze

More Snow On The Way For Western New York

Even if you paid attention to the forecast this past weekend, it was still a shock to wake up on Monday morning and see your car buried in over a foot of snow and travel advisories in place. The winter storm that blanketed parts of the midwest and southeast, swept...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo, This Is When Your Street Will Get Plowed

Residents in the City of Buffalo are growing frustrated as people are still waiting for a plow more than 48 hours after Winter Storm Izzy hit Western New York. People have continued to get stuck on the same side streets repeatedly over the last few days, and thankfully we’re the City of Good Neighbors and we managed to help each other get out of those tough situations.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Power 93.7 WBLK

Famous People Who Are Huge Buffalo Bills Fans [LIST]

Bills fever is at an all-time high. The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to play in Kansas City against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The AFC Divisional Round game will be a rematch of the AFC Championship Game last January, which the Chiefs won, 38-24. The Bills did beat the...
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Look For These 8 Things During Buffalo Snow Storm

A winter storm warning is in effect through Monday night, and we have already broke some historic Buffalo snow records. The rate at which the snow is falling is remarkable -- about 3-4 inches in the most affected areas. That includes Grand Island, Niagara County into western Orleans county. From...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Decision On LB Willie Gay After Arrest

On Friday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a somewhat surprising announcement. Linebacker Willie Gay, who was arrested earlier in the week, will play this weekend. With a massive contest against the Buffalo Bills coming up, it was unclear if Gay would participate. According to a report...
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Company Has Buffalo Bills Theme Snowplow

Only in Buffalo. That is a saying you hear a lot in Western New York when you see something that is Buffalo Bills related that isn't a natural match. When you think of Buffalo Bills' swag, you think of shirts, hats, jerseys, and other apparel. What you normally don't think of is a snowplow. Well, one local company is showing the world who they are rooting for while keeping their parking lot and the roads clean and cleared.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Two Western New Yorkers Closed Down Buffalo Taco Place

It seems like everyone in Western New York knows that D.A. Taste has the best tasting tacos in town, and a special customer order over the weekend proves it. D.A. Taste is located at 141 Abbott Rd in Buffalo. People have driven hours just to get a taco from this famous local restaurant, and sometimes two people can cause an entire establishment to run out of product.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Every Bills Fan Needs One Of These For Their House

Take a look at how sweet these are! Every now and again everyone has something really cool happens and that is exactly what happened to Paul Cummings from Honeye, New York (kind of by Rochester). You may not know who Paul Cummings is, but you may already know his work....
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Wing Sauces From a Bottle in Western New York

When you're short on time, or just don't feel like making it, these bottled wing sauces will do the trick. It’s no secret that Buffalonians and Western New Yorkers LOVE their chicken wings. It’s also no secret that the sauce is what makes the wings. Now, in a perfect world, you make your own sauce. The thing is there are times when you need some of that spicey goodness and just don’t have time to whip up a batch of your own secret recipe.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Ranking The 8 Quarterbacks In 2022 NFL Playoffs

You’re not going to like this, Buffalo. One sports analyst, named Cody Benjamin, ranked the eight remaining quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and Josh Allen isn’t exactly where you’d like him to be. These rankings are just for the quarterbacks, but typically – a team will...
NFL
Salt Lake Tribune

Remembering the light: Local artist creates sculpture in memory of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner

“When I looked at Kylen and Crystal’s pictures, there was so much light and beauty coming out of their eyes—such purity of love,” said Ekaterina Tatarovich. That’s what the La Sal-based artist tried to capture, creating a memorial sculpture for Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner, who were murdered in the La Sal Mountains this past summer. The metal sculpture forms a sunflower and a rose wrapped around each other as though in an embrace, representing the married couple. According to family and friends, the sunflower was Schulte’s favorite blossom, and the rose was Turner’s.
VISUAL ART
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy