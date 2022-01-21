New York Artist Creates Massive Josh Allen Snow Sculpture

“When I looked at Kylen and Crystal’s pictures, there was so much light and beauty coming out of their eyes—such purity of love,” said Ekaterina Tatarovich. That’s what the La Sal-based artist tried to capture, creating a memorial sculpture for Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner, who were murdered in the La Sal Mountains this past summer. The metal sculpture forms a sunflower and a rose wrapped around each other as though in an embrace, representing the married couple. According to family and friends, the sunflower was Schulte’s favorite blossom, and the rose was Turner’s.
