The Chinese Communist Party is likely the furthest thing on a consumer's mind while browsing the shelves. That's the way it should be. Farming in the United States should have no ties to a genocidal government. Unfortunately, the agriculture industry does have those links. Smithfield Foods, the largest pork producer in the U.S., is owned by the WH Group. A PBS investigation showed this ownership relationship risks Smithfield Foods having to take marching orders from the Chinese Communist Party.

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO