ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Understanding the NCAA convention

247Sports
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article247 Sports Bud Elliott talks with...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
The Independent

Anger as NCAA drops protection for trans athletes after attacks on champion swimmer Lia Thomas

After much public discussion on whether swimmer Lia Thomas, who is transgender, should compete in women’s events, the NCAA met on Wednesday and announced that there would be changes to its policies regarding transgender athletes.These changes could mean Lia Thomas, part of the Penn Athletics women’s swimming team, will not be able to compete in the upcoming NCAA Championships. Under the former policy, trans women were allowed to compete in women’s events if they had undergone a year of hormone-suppression therapy. The new policy means they have to follow the rules of the national and international governing bodies – which require...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conventions#247 Sports#College Football#Extra Points
247Sports

Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams sets timetable for transfer decision, reportedly

Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams, the top-ranked player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, is weighing his options ahead of the 2022 season and the timetable for his decision is fluid, according to an update Wednesday from ESPN's Pete Thamel. Williams took over the starting quarterback role for former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler in October last season and finished with 21 touchdown passes over eight games.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Wyoming News

UA punter Kyle Ostendorp named preseason All-American; safety Logan Kraut in portal

The Way-Too-Early Top 25 has become a staple of postseason media content. ESPN.com has upped the ante with its Way-Too-Early All-America Team for 2022 – and Arizona has a representative. Punter Kyle Ostendorp earned a spot on the squad after setting a UA record and leading the Pac-12 with a 49.2-yard gross average last season. Ostendorp had 28 punts of 50-plus yards and was named first-team all-conference. Ostendorp, who’s from...
NFL
247Sports

Jim Tressel on if he misses coaching, his one regret from OSU days, thoughts on Jim Harbaugh

Former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel – who is the president of Youngstown State University – joined the 1 Star Recruits podcast earlier this week for an entertaining interview. Tressel, 69, coached the Buckeyes from 2001-10, won the 2002 national championship, captured seven Big Ten championships and posted a 9-1 record against rival Michigan. Tressel also won four I-AA national championships during his time as Youngstown State’s head coach (1986-2000).
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Basketball Fan Banned Following Racist Gesture

A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Lane Kiffin lets assistant coach Terrell Buckley go

Terrell Buckley and head coach Lane Kiffin have agreed to part ways. The announcement cam from Buckley via Twitter on Friday. "Ole Miss Football and I have agreed to part ways," Buckley began on Twitter. "Thank you for the opportunity. The improvement we made defensively from year 1 to year 2 was awesome. Players, you know were my heart is concerning you guys. Oxford is a special place. Thank you to the entire Univ. of Miss. family."
PASCAGOULA, MS
247Sports

JuCo O-Lineman Daniel Taumalolo commits to Fresno State

On Thursday, College of San Mateo offensive lineman Daniel Taumalolo was offered by Fresno State. On Friday, he committed to the Bulldogs. Taumalolo announced his commitment to the Bulldogs via social media on Friday evening. He was also offered by UTEP, Dixie State, Missouri State, Montana State and Northern Colorado.
FRESNO, CA
ESPN

June Jones: 'No coach in their right mind' would accept conditions Hawai'i offered

June Jones turned down an opportunity to return as Hawai'i's head football coach after meeting with school officials Friday. Jones, 68, expressed interest in the job shortly after coach Todd Graham resigned under pressure Jan. 14. Although Jones hasn't coached in college since 2014, he lives in Hawai'i and remains the school's winningest coach, with a 76-41 record and a Sugar Bowl appearance following the 2007 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Hoops: Clemson @ Duke rescheduled

CLEMSON — Clemson University men’s basketball’s home game against Duke has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. and will air on ACCN in Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson women’s basketball’s home game against Wake Forest also on Thursday, Feb. 10 has been moved up to 2 p.m. It will air on ACCN. Admission to all women’s basketball games are FREE to the general public.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Inside the Locker Room: Michigan State

MADISON, Wis. -- In the first top 15 matchup at the Kohl Center (with fans) since 2014, No. 8 Wisconsin (15-3, 6-2) had its seven-game winning streak snapped by No. 14 Michigan State (15-3, 6-1) 86-74 on Friday. Playing without junior forward Tyler Wahl (ankle), the Badgers trailed by as...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

247Sports

38K+
Followers
285K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy