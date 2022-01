COVID-19 related absences have surged in recent days in Geary USD 475, but are now on the decline. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Reginald Eggleston said the District felt the effects of the pandemic tremendously. "We have never had to shut our buildings down but last week due to the large of staff numbers that were impacted we needed to close school on Friday. " Eggleston added before that Spring Valley Elementary School experienced a surge in staff members with COVID as well and was closed last Thursday and Friday.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO