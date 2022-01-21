ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Division I Universities unhealthy consequences on college sports

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleExtra Points newsletter publisher Matt Brown...

247sports.com

WTAJ

Penn pledges to work with NCAA, support transgender swimmer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The University of Pennsylvania said it will work with the NCAA under its newly adopted standards for transgender athletes. Swimmer Lia Thomas, who competed for the men’s team at Penn before transitioning, has qualified to compete in March at the 2022 NCAA swimming and diving championships. She is set to race in […]
PENN, PA
The Spun

College Basketball Fan Banned Following Racist Gesture

A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

UConn, Jim Mora land a commitment from decorated QB Zion Turner

One of the most decorated quarterbacks in South Florida high school football history is taking his talents to UConn as Zion Turner announced on Wednesday that he plans to play for Jim Mora and the Huskies. Turner, who 247Sports pegs as the nation's No. 37 passer in the class of...
NFL
Journal Record

Sports Biz: NIL, transfer rules bring ‘free agency’ to college sports

Let’s consider the “sports ripple” effect. Imagine a major event in sports and the effect it has, and how we as sports business enthusiasts can stay ahead of the curve. Let’s start with name, image and likeness. NIL allows college athletes to receive revenue from organizations for use of their name, image or likeness. In a previous column, I wrote about potential unintended consequences. I wrote that historically, approximately 20 teams stay in the top-25 polls. Most top-10 college football teams play on national television each weekend, offering more exposure and value for organizations looking for players to partner with. Already, we have seen college football players sign with highly ranked teams and then announce NIL deals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Sports Illustrated The Fight Over College Sports Is Here

The Author of the article brings up a disparity issue and the new NCAA consitution as discussed below.. Quote from Bob Bowbsy B12 "Division I is too large,”. "There is an appetite [in the Power 5] for more control over our fate.” Bob Bowbsy. Article. In a study conducted...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Penn State first to offer 2024 OT Luke Hamilton

Avon (Ohio) offensive tackle Luke Hamilton is just a sophomore, but earned an offer from Penn State on Friday, his first. The Nittany Lions getting in early should pay dividends here as Hamilton is expected to be heavily recruited with his combination of size (6-6, 290 pounds), academics (4.0 GPA) and ability to also stand out as a thrower on the track team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Key prospects on campus for Oklahoma State Junior Day event

Here is a look at some of the junior prospects that are expected to be in attendance for Oklahoma State's first Junior Day event on Saturday. Sign up NOW to get 30% OFF annual VIP membership or ONE MONTH VIP access for ONLY $1. Get more information and access to Oklahoma State football, basketball and recruiting.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Texas Tech's flashy finish hands WVU third straight loss

West Virginia's Bob Huggins coaches the 1,300th game of his career today as the Mountaineers take on No. 18 Texas Tech at noon on ESPN2. Huggins has coached the sixth-most games in college basketball history, trailing only Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, Syracuse's Jim Boeheim, the late Jim Phelan, Coastal Carolina's Cliff Ellis and retired Jim Calhoun.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Kansas State basketball to honor Gene Wilson’s legacy

Gene Wilson, who became the first black player to receive a basketball scholarship at Kansas State in 1950 as well as one of the first to break the color barrier in the Big Seven Conference in 1951-52, will be honored for his trailblazing accomplishments at Saturday’s Dillons Sunflower Showdown.
KANSAS STATE
Gonzaga Bulletin

Commentary: The uncertain state of college sports in a pandemic

In the wake of a new spring semester, the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic on NCAA sports has been felt nationwide. We saw a glimpse last semester when the highly anticipated Washington Huskies vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs men’s basketball game was canceled abruptly due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
SPOKANE, WA
Chicago Tribune

New Illini booster group aims to give University of Illinois athletes’ name, image and likeness deals a do-gooder twist

As the once-taboo, now common practice of paying college athletes continues to spread, a group of University of Illinois boosters aims to give the money chase a do-gooder twist. The Illini Guardians, which launched Thursday, will team up with community organizations so athletes can be paid for conducting camps and making public appearances, co-founder Adam Fleischer said in an interview. ...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Updated scouting report on Alabama early enrollee Ty Simpson

An early enrollee at the University of Alabama, highly touted signal caller Ty Simpson has the potential to be the Crimson Tide’s next best prospect at the quarterback position. The Tennessee native ranks as the No. 26 prospect in the country according to the 247Sports industry-generated composite and No. 36 prospect according to the Top247, ranking in the top five among his position group in both. Simpson finished his senior year claiming a state title, in addition to throwing for over 2900 yards and 44 TD’s through the air.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Independent

Anger as NCAA drops protection for trans athletes after attacks on champion swimmer Lia Thomas

After much public discussion on whether swimmer Lia Thomas, who is transgender, should compete in women’s events, the NCAA met on Wednesday and announced that there would be changes to its policies regarding transgender athletes.These changes could mean Lia Thomas, part of the Penn Athletics women’s swimming team, will not be able to compete in the upcoming NCAA Championships. Under the former policy, trans women were allowed to compete in women’s events if they had undergone a year of hormone-suppression therapy. The new policy means they have to follow the rules of the national and international governing bodies – which require...
COLLEGE SPORTS
