New 3-year rate agreement with National Grid for upstate customers

 1 day ago
Under New York’s new three-year rate agreement with the National Grid, upstate New York customers will see their monthly bill increase $1.88 in first two years, then $2.23 in third year.

Average residential gas customers will see a rate increase of $1.51 in first year, and a $2.23 rate increase for second and third year, according to Spectrum Local News.

These changes come as the state looks to strengthen energy affordability programs, target key infrastructure investments, and advance their goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 85% by 2050.

