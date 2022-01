Deshaun Watson could be on the move this offseason, but the Carolina Panthers must not risk everything for the Houston Texans quarterback. No sooner had the 2021 season come to a conclusion for the Carolina Panthers, the rumor mill started turning regarding just what the troubled organization is going to do next. Another five-win campaign in the second year of Matt Rhule’s tenure was the biggest indicator yet that things aren’t quite going according to plan, but team owner David Tepper is reportedly willing to give his head coach one more shot at turning things around in 2022.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO