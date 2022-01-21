ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TX Secretary of State Tries to Clear Up Confusion Over New Ballot-by-Mail Applications

klif.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Secretary of State John Scott has begun a series of informational webinars amid criticism and confusion surrounding the new mail-in ballot forms. Thousands of ballots have been rejected across the state because registered voters were either sent the old...

www.klif.com

Comments / 0

Related
santanvalley.com

Arizona senator proposing new bill to ban mail-in ballot elections

Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers is proposing to cost taxpayers more money and potentially suppress voter turnout by banning cities, towns and school boards from holding all mail-in ballot elections. Local government entities have decided to run many of its low turn-out and off-cycle elections this way because it's cheaper to...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: My mail ballot application was rejected. That’s no way to treat a citizen.

Regarding “New Texas elections law, decried as vote suppression, leads to record number of rejected mail ballot applications,” (Jan. 15): Facts: I am an elder voter and have lived in Texas for over 50 years. I completed and submitted a mail ballot application in accordance with the terms of application as I have done in past years. I received call that submission by driver’s license number, rather than last 4 digits of social security number, was insufficient. The reason given was that the new Texas law requires that you must submit the particular identification number that was on your original registration. The original registration number utilized is not on the voter registration card. The original registration number utilized is not reflected on the look-up data presented by the Texas Secretary of State Office when you verify that you are correctly registered to vote, which you may verify by using any of various criteria, including VUID/TDL/Other/and Date of Birth. The information presented by the Texas Secretary of State Office does not indicate which number was used when registered, which is required. The result is that every voter has to call the Texas Secretary of State to determine how to complete the vote by mail application. What nonsense. I am thankful that the Harris County elections office called, left a message and advised that I must use the last for four digits of social security and refile my application. This is no way to promote democratic voting rights. Citizens will react.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Judge Hidalgo responds to rise in rejected mail-in ballot applications, calls for Federal Voting Rights Legislation

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo responded to the rise in the number of rejected mail-in ballot applications Wednesday and called for a Federal Voting Rights Legislation. Hidalgo joins other democratic leaders, including Mayor Sylvester Turner, who is currently in Washington D.C. attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors,...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

Up to 40% of Mail-In Ballots Have Been Rejected in 3 NTX Counties

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas election officials have rejected hundreds of mail in ballot applications because they did not meet requirements of the new law that requires a drivers license number or the last four digits of a social security number. Elections administrators in Dallas,Tarrant and Denton counties have said...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
abc17news.com

New voting law leading to high rejection of mail-in ballot applications in Texas

Hundreds of mail-in ballot applications are being rejected in some of Texas’s largest counties because of the new voting law passed by the Republican-led state legislature last year, according to multiple election officials. Election officials in Harris County, Travis County and Bexar County say they are rejecting a high...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Travis County, State point fingers after 50% of mail-in ballot applications bounce

About 50% of applications for mail-in ballots for the March 1 primaries have been rejected by the Travis County Clerk’s Office under new Texas law SB1, leading the Secretary of State’s Office to call for review.The review comes as Texas Secretary of State John Scott said he was “surprised to learn” about the high rejection rates and was not contacted by the Travis County Clerk's office. But Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir said she has been trying to get in touch with the office and once called 33 times in one day.In a press conference outside the Travis County Tax...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Travis County elections official slams new law in mail-in ballot rejections

AUSTIN, Texas — After airing out frustrations last week over having to reject hundreds of mail-in ballot applications because of a new requirement in the application, Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir - who heads up elections operations in the county - castigated the new election law during a press conference Tuesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secretary Of State#Wbap Klif Rrb#Social Security Number#Txdps
KEYT

New Texas voting law snags US citizens, mail ballot requests

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The impact of a sweeping new voting law that Republicans pushed through last year over Democrats’ protests is drawing fire again. Thousands of Texans, including some U.S. citizens, have received letters saying they have been flagged as potential non-citizens who could be kicked off voting rolls. And local elections officials say hundreds of mail-in ballot applications are being rejected for not including required new information. As of Friday, Harris County officials said they had rejected more than 200 of 1,200 applications from voters in the Houston area. The Secretary of State’s office said in a statement Friday that counties should check with it on how to properly reject mail ballots.
TEXAS STATE
Washington City Paper

Are Mail-in Ballots Here to Stay?

On the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen held a public hearing on a bill he and other supporters say would bolster access to elections. Allen introduced the Elections Modernization Amendment Act of 2021 in November along with six colleagues. The bill was designed to...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
easttexasradio.com

Track Your Mail-In Ballot

There’s now a section on the Texas Secretary of State’s website where you can check the status of your ballot if you’re voting by mail. Lawmakers passed a bill creating the new digital tool in the last session. It’s under the “My Voter Portal” tab. The deadline to register to vote in the March Primary is Monday (Jan 31). The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday (Feb 18). Early voting runs from Monday (Feb 14) through Friday (Feb 25).
TEXAS STATE
Portland Tribune

Kristof should stay off ballot, secretary of state says

Shemia Fagan has responded to the appeal of her ruling going before the Oregon Supreme Court. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Thursday, Jan. 20, said the Oregon Supreme Court should keep former New York Times columnist off the ballot as a Democrat nominee for governor. The filing responded...
OREGON STATE
klif.com

Important Deadlines for March 1 Primary

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – With the March 1 primary on the horizon, there are several important dates to remember:. Apply now for your absentee ballots. The last day to apply is February 18. Applications my be requested by mail, fax, email and online. *** All mail-in ballots must be postmarked...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County reporting many initial applications for mail-in ballots being rejected for simple reasons

Tarrant County's top election official reported that many of the initial applications for mail-in ballots are being rejected for simple reasons. The rejections are tied to the new identification requirements approved in 2020 by the Texas Legislature for mail-in ballots. Voters must list on their application a valid driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number so the number can be matched to their voter registration record.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Mail-in ballot applications being rejected at alarming rate, voting rights advocates say

Harris County, TX. – With the March 1 Primary Election about six weeks away, now is a good time to check the status of your mail-in ballot application. As next month’s deadline looms closer, voting rights advocates said confusion is leading to a large number of rejections. That agency, along with Harris County election officials, blame changes made by Senate Bill 1, which now requires voters to put their driver’s license or social security number on an application.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy