ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Tokyo Gas, EWII to develop 1 GW of renewables in Nordics

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Japanese city gas distributor Tokyo Gas Co Ltd said on Friday it would jointly develop 1 gigawatt (GW) of renewable power in the Nordic region with Danish energy supplier EWII by 2030.

Tokyo Gas will spend about 3 billion yen ($26.3 million) to buy a 50% stake of EWII Production, a unit of EWII, which owns and operates 10 onshore wind projects in Denmark with a total capacity of 54.5 megawatts (MWs).

Tokyo Gas and EWII Production plan to develop about 1 GW of renewable energy in Denmark and other countries in the Nordics by 2030, including the existing assets, a Tokyo Gas spokesperson said.

“This project will be our first step to participate in the renewables business in Europe, and at the same time, it will be a big challenge for us,” Tokyo Gas President Takashi Uchida said in a statement.

Last November, Tokyo Gas said it would spend 2 trillion yen on cleaner fuels, such as hydrogen, and renewable power with the aim of doubling its profit to 200 billion yen by 2030.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Why are energy prices rising in the UK?

The UK’s energy price cap, the maximum amount a utility company can charge an average customer per year for the amount of electricity and gas they use, is due for its next review on 7 February and experts are warning that a steep rise in household bills will be the likely outcome.The most recent cap was set at £1,277 on 6 August 2021, a rise of 12 per cent or £139 from the previous review, but industry analysts fear the coming reassessment could see an increase of as much as 51 per cent brought in, applicable from 1 April.That would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

BP to explore renewables, hydrogen development in Oman

BP says it has formed a strategic partnership with Oman's government to support potential development of "multiple gigawatt" renewable energy and green hydrogen projects in the country by 2030. Among the deal terms, BP will capture and evaluate solar and wind data from an 8K sq. km area to help...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordics#Europe#Renewables#Japanese#Tokyo Gas Co Ltd#Danish#Ewii Production
pv-magazine.com

Philippines clears 62 PV projects totaling 1.3GW for renewable portfolio standards

The Philippines' Department of Energy (DoE) has published the list of operational renewable energy projects that are eligible for the renewable portfolio standards (RPS), which mandates the country's electricity providers to source an agreed portion of their energy supply from renewable energy power projects. The list includes 62 solar projects...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

UAE Ignores China In Huge Oil And Gas Developments

UAE is focused on boosting its crude oil production to over 5 million barrels per day by 2030. ADNOC gains EPC contract to develop Umm Shaif offshore field despite Chinese lobbying for the contract to go to several Chinese companies. Without the intervention from the U.S. over the Khalifa Port...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Tokyo, JP
pv-magazine.com

‘Ukrainian gas – and renewables – can offer Europe energy security’

With the European Commission appearing likely to approve the inclusion of natural gas and nuclear power in its new sustainability taxonomy, the CEO of Ukraine‘s biggest energy company has called to strengthen his country's gas market to shore up Europe's energy security. Speaking to Washington DC-based thinktank the Atlantic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to drop proprietary seed vessels that are filled with eco-system targeted seeds and other materials...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy suppliers are desperate to persuade their own customers to buy less electricity and gas

Large companies are not known for trying to persuade customers to buy less – but that’s what is happening in Britain thanks to soaring energy prices that are threatening a cost-of-living crisis for millions of households.Energy suppliers that have survived a brutal few months of unprecedented wholesale price are being forced to sell gas and electricity at a loss thanks to the government’s price cap. Selling less energy therefore benefits the bottom line.Unusually, it is currently in everyone’s interests to cut energy usage as much as possible: the supplier, the customer, the government and, of course, the planet. Because suppliers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Wind farms take £160m off electricity bills as gas prices soar

Wind farms across Great Britain are returning millions of pounds to customers for the first time, helping soften some of the blow from a massive spike in energy prices.Offshore wind farms paid back nearly £117 million for the final three months of last year, while onshore producers returned more than £40 million.The payments are due to a complicated subsidy scheme which forces renewable energy generators to repay some of the money they charge if prices rise above a certain point.We are sending a cheque back to the GovernmentKeith Anderson, ScottishPowerIn recent months, electricity prices have soared due to a spike...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Canadian developer TransAlta Renewables to rebuild onshore wind farm after turbine collapse

Canadian developer TransAlta is to rebuild its 96MW Kent Hills 1 Kent Hills 1 (96MW) OnshoreElgin, New Brunswick, Canada, North America Click to see full details and 54MW Kent Hills 2 Kent Hills 2 (54MW) OnshoreElgin, New Brunswick, Canada, North America Click to see full details wind farms in New Brunswick following the collapse of one of its turbines at the latter facility in the autumn.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

285K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy