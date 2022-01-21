98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: How Long Should You Take To Return Tupperware to a Neighbor?

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jillian and it’s about leftovers and tupperware. Here’s the email:

Jaime. I hope you can use this for your social dilemma. I recently made lasagna and we ended up with more than enough. So I offered my neighbor some and promptly brought it over to her in my good rubbermaid tupperware. Well, it’s been two weeks and I still haven’t gotten my tupperware back. I know it sounds silly, but rubbermaid is expensive and I would really like it back. My husband says I have to let it go, but it’s making me think badly about my neighbors for being so rude. I really like them, but am I never getting my tupperware back?? Should I ask for it? I mean, they have to have eaten it by now!! What do you think I should do? Do I have to forget about my tupperware and just buy more or can I ask? Thanks so much Jaime ~ Jillian

Well, I’m with Jillian. I love my tupperware too. But here’s my thing. I always buy the cheaper kind to give people leftovers in. That way if I don’t get it back I’m okay with it. But for Jillian’s situation, I think she should just ask the neighbors for it and be upfront. Nothing wrong with that in my opinion.

