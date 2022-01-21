ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Amy Schneider rules the ‘Jeopardy!’ super-champ era. Some former 5-day winners are jealous they never got the chance.

By Emily Yahr
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Beck has always considered himself a “solid B-plus” when it comes to trivia, so he was absolutely thrilled when he won $117,099 over five consecutive games of “Jeopardy!” in 2003. The show had a five-win limit at the time, and it felt like the ultimate victory. But as he sat...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Why Amy Schneider's Winning Streak on 'Jeopardy!' Would've Never Happened 20 Years Ago

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is an unstoppable force. Hailing from California by way of Ohio, the engineering manager has won 33 consecutive games since her streak began on November 17. Her latest win marks yet another broken record — surpassing James Holzhauer’s 32 games — and brings her closer to Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings’ historic 74 games. But at one point in the long-running quiz show, none of these Jeopardy! contestants would've had the opportunity to get this far in the game because of a rule against long winning streaks.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

‘Jeopardy!’ champion robbed at gunpoint and harassed by transphobic trolls after historic winning streak

“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider has a message for all the people who have sent her transphobic messages: Thank you.“I’d like to thank all the people who have taken the time, during this busy holiday season, to reach out and explain to me that, actually, I’m a man,” Ms Schneider tweeted on New Year’s Eve. “Every single one of you is the first person ever to make that very clever point, which had never once before crossed my mind.”The sarcastic note comes as Ms Schneider, a trans woman, blasts through several “Jeopardy!” records. With her 24-game winning streak, Ms Schneider...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Big Show
Person
Karen Farrell
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Michael Rooney
Person
Babe Ruth
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Describes Heartbreaking Defeat to Amy Schneider

The way that “Jeopardy!” is set up makes it impossible for contestants to know whether or not they’ll be up against a super champion. So Andrea Asuaje, a writer and reporter from Boston, Massachusetts, had no idea that she’d be going up against Amy Schneider. As of today, Jan. 17, Schneider is a 33-day champion. She just earned the record for third most consecutive wins on “Jeopardy!” and has won over a million dollars. But Asuaje had no idea about any of this when she faced Schneider back in October.
BOSTON, MA
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jealous#Baseball
SFGate

Oakland 'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider beats another show record

Last Friday, Oakland’s Amy Schneider became the fifth millionaire player in “Jeopardy!” history. One week later, on last night’s show, she crept up another section of the “Jeopardy!” record book. With 33 straight victories, Schneider officially holds the third-longest all-time “Jeopardy!” winning streak, surpassing...
OAKLAND, CA
Vulture

Can You Answer the Jeopardy! Clues Amy Schneider Couldn’t?

Amy Schneider is a very cool and smart millionaire who’s on one of the hottest winning streaks in Jeopardy! history; she’s currently sitting as the fourth-best player for both consecutive games won and highest regular-season winnings, all while chasing her destiny to become the future spokesperson for the pearl-necklace industry. Of course, just like the Kens and Jameses and Matts before her, Schneider isn’t a shoo-in for each victory, with the engineering manager having plenty of worthy competitors who threatened her throne of a lectern. Still, we’ll take GOAT Jr. for $1,000.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
SONY
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Recognized by GLAAD Awards

As “Jeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider continues her impressive win streak, she’s also receiving recognition from the GLAAD Media Awards. For the past 33 years, the organization has worked to “honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues,” per the GLAAD website. “Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Opens Up About Playing Alongside Champ Amy Schneider

For one Jeopardy! contestant, things started to get serious when they had to play up against Amy Schneider. Terry Wolfisch Cole was surprised. When contestants go into rehearsals for shows, they don’t always know who they are going to be up against. Cole came into her Jeopardy! screening after Matt Amodio, but before Amy Schneider’s episodes aired on TV. So, when the accolades and accomplishments were announced as the champ was introduced, Cole was taken aback.
TV SHOWS
celebritypage.com

'Jeopardy!' Star Amy Schneider Breaks New Record

Jeopardy! champion, Amy Schneider, has unseated former contestant James Holzhauer for the third place spot of most consecutive games won on Friday night. Schneider rung in her 33rd win on the January 14th episode, beating out Holzhauer and his previous 32 wins, which amassed him a total of $2.4 million back in 2019.
TV & VIDEOS
Pride Source

Trans ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Listens to Homophobic Slur-User Eminem to Get in ‘Fighting Shape’

In the most recent Amy Schneider news, the current and reigning “Jeopardy!” champion admits that she draws inspiration from Eminem’s Oscar-winning “8-Mile” theme song “Lose Yourself.” Schneider shared the surprising fact — the Detroit rapper, after all, isn’t exactly known for queer-friendly lyrics — after host Ken Jennings asked what gets her in “fighting shape.”
DETROIT, MI
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Ties Matt Amodio with 38 Consecutive Wins

She did it, “Jeopardy!” fans. Amy Schneider tied recent 38-day champ Matt Amodio, who went on his run earlier this season. Schneider has blown away the competition ever since her shows started airing in November. Her buzzer skills and accuracy with responses have guaranteed her a runaway lead over the competition in nearly every single game. Now, we’re about to find out how far she can take these incredible skills moving forward.
MLB
Outsider.com

Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Talks Buzzer Skills with Fellow Contestants After Recent Game

One of the more problematic parts of Jeopardy! is the buzzer. If you’re too fast, the show locks you out from buzzing again for a second — an eternity on the game show. If you’re too slow someone else will get there first. So, not only do you need to know the name of the three witches from Macbeth, but you also need to have the reflexes of a fighter pilot to ring first and on time.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy