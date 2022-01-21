ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

It’s cheaper to buy than rent in all but three counties in the Charlotte market

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
CHARLOTTE — While it’s still more affordable to buy a home than it is to rent in most places across the U.S., that gap is narrowing.

Attom Data Solutions LLC, a property-data provider based in Irvine, California, recently analyzed where it’s more affordable to either own a median-priced home or to pay the average rent on a three-bedroom rental unit, across 1,154 counties in its 2022 Rental Affordability Report.

It found, despite home prices growing faster than rents in 90% of the U.S., it’s typically more affordable to own a home in 666, or 58%, of counties analyzed.

But much depends on the geography of a metropolitan area and, drilling down further, urban versus suburban versus rural counties. Attom found, among less-populous suburban and rural areas, homeownership tends to outweigh renting more visibly, whereas renting generally remains more affordable in the biggest, and more urban, metropolitan areas across the U.S.

To learn what the analysis found out about buying versus renting in Charlotte, click here.

Comments / 3

Bob
1d ago

If your going to report information, then report it, don’t link to subscription required site to see what your reporting

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

