It’s cheaper to buy than rent in all but three counties in the Charlotte market

CHARLOTTE — While it’s still more affordable to buy a home than it is to rent in most places across the U.S., that gap is narrowing.

Attom Data Solutions LLC, a property-data provider based in Irvine, California, recently analyzed where it’s more affordable to either own a median-priced home or to pay the average rent on a three-bedroom rental unit, across 1,154 counties in its 2022 Rental Affordability Report.

It found, despite home prices growing faster than rents in 90% of the U.S., it’s typically more affordable to own a home in 666, or 58%, of counties analyzed.

But much depends on the geography of a metropolitan area and, drilling down further, urban versus suburban versus rural counties. Attom found, among less-populous suburban and rural areas, homeownership tends to outweigh renting more visibly, whereas renting generally remains more affordable in the biggest, and more urban, metropolitan areas across the U.S.

