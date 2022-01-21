ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Unite Aegislash Revealed

By Terry Oh
 1 day ago
A recent leak in the Pokemon Unite community revealed a future pokemon, Aegislash. Though technically just a leak, and therefore not official, very strong evidence points towards the pokemon’s eventual release. There has been actual gameplay roaming the internet, with the in game model. The stats for the pokemon dropped, showing...

The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Dragonite is the most popular Pokemon UNITE character with pros

The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studio Group ‘s first Pokemon MOBA, Pokemon UNITE, is still proving to be a popular choice for fans of the genre. If you have been wondering which Pokemon you should be adding to your team you will be interested to know that since the last Pokemon UNITE patch Dragonite has proved to be the most popular Pokemon with the pros. In fact, Dragonite is picked by the top Pokemon UNITE players almost every one in every five matches. According to the data, Eldegoss is the second, Lucario is third, and Tsareena is fourth. Pokemon UNITE is free to play and available on both iOS and Android and the Nintendo Switch family of systems now.
VIDEO GAMES
#Pokemon Unite
The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite Season 2 End Date and Time

Season 2 of Pokemon Unite has been full of amazing content. From celebrating the New Years alongside Christmas, the festivities brought the holidays for players to commemorate together. Even Halloween Spooktober dropped, releasing multiple new playable pokemon throughout the celebrations. Now as the month of January comes to a close, players may be wondering, what is the Pokemon Unite Season 2 end date?
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

What is the Apex Legends Season 12 Start Date?

With the month of January rolling on by, players may be wondering when the Apex Legends Season 12 start date is. Though there is no confirmed date, season 12 will undeniably begin in the beginning of February. For those who don’t know, each season of Apex Legends lasts approximately three months. Season 11 began on November 2, 2021. Therefore, the speculated beginning date for Apex Season 12 start date is on February 8, 2022. But why on February 8, instead of February 2 exactly three months after season 11?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Converse Reveals Pokemon 25th Anniversary Chucks, Shirts, Hats, and More

Converse has revealed an exciting line of products that celebrate Pokemon's 25th anniversary, including themed Chucks, shirts, hats, backpacks, and more. There are currently 14 products available on Converse.com and, while a lot of them are already sold out because of course they are, there are a few still ready for purchase. Hopefully, there will be restocks as there are some items here that will surely help make anyone the very best, like no one ever was.
APPAREL
nintendosoup.com

Trevenant Coming To Pokemon Unite January 20th

The Pokemon Company has announced the next playable Pokemon coming to Pokemon Unite later this month. The next playable Pokemon is none other than the Grass/Ghost Type Elder Tree Pokemon Trevenant, who will be a Defender type Pokemon. It will be added to the game on January 20th 2022. Check...
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

TFT 2022 Roadmap Revealed

During the latest TFT Dev Update, the team revealed a lot about the future plans and how things are going to go in 2022 for TFT fans. They started the update by discussing the new Lunar Legend Festival that will run until TFT Set 6.5 Neon Nights. The theme for the next set was revealed to the aplomb of many. Then they decided to reveal the Roadmap for the entirety of 2022. Here is a look at the TFT 2022 Roadmap.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Pokemon Unite Is Joining Pokemon World Championships

Pokemon Unite Has Been Added to Pokemon World Championships in August. Pokemon Unite is officially going to be a part of Pokemon World Championships. Game Producer Masaaki Hoshino himself made the announcement in an open letter. “We are excited to reveal that Pokemon Unite will be joining the Pokemon World...
VIDEO GAMES
27 First News

Best Pokemon keychain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A character keychain is a fun and cute addition to any Pokemon fan’s collection. It’s a subtle way to show off your favorite Pokemon and keep them with you. They make great back-to-school gifts or stocking stuffers. You can get one that’s soft and squishy or one that’s made of dense and long-lasting silicone.
SHOPPING
dexerto.com

All Gift Pokemon locations in Pokemon Legends Arceus

You can receive free Gift Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus, including Legendaries such as Darkrai. Here’s everything you need to know, including how to get them and locations. The Hisui region tells the story of Sinnoh’s origins, tasking players with putting together the very first Pokedex that becomes the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Prepares for Pokemon TCG Live Launch

The Pokemon Company is working towards a release of its new Pokemon trading card game app. Earlier today, the Pokemon Trading Card Game Online game client entered maintenance in order to complete infrastructure upgrades to support account migration over to the upcoming Pokemon TCG Live app. The maintenance only lasted a few hours, but it represents the latest sign that The Pokemon Company is preparing for the next era of the Pokemon Trading Card Game. The Pokemon Company has already noted that players will have their accounts transfer from the old Pokemon Trading Card Game Online to the new app, so this maintenance indicates that they are gearing up to make the transfer.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

New Pokemon Unite Tournament Mode Announced

There are two big updates for Pokemon Unite. Each one gets competitive in its own way. First, Timi Studio is working on a new Pokemon Unite tournament mode. In addition, the game will be among the games at the 2022 Pokemon World Championships. Producer Masaaki Hoshino discussed both in a new update.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Potential Leak of the Pokemon Legends: Arceus PokeDex Reveals New Total: 905

A new potential leak of the PokeDex to be released with Pokemon Legends: Arceus has given trainers a better, fuller picture of the Hisui region. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is only a few weeks away from release and trainers are already preparing to step back in time to ancient Sinnoh—renamed as "Hisui." Alongside the adorable, heart-stealing Hisuian Growlithe, several other Pokemon have been revealed to have Hisuian forms or brand new evolutions since the title's announcement. Now, new leaks have provided a bigger picture into the selection trainers can expect when they boot up their Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Best Water Type Pokemon

Pokemon features a growing roster of creatures you can pit against one another for bragging rights, or in the case of tournaments, some pretty serious money. But if you want to be the very best, you need to understand the strengths of building teams of pokemon which complement each others’ stats and abilities. One of the most important types for being dominant in the game is the water type, known for some truly iconic moves and mainstays like rain teams. This is a list of the Top 5 Best Water Type Pokemon across the series.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Is Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel Pay to Win?

A surprise release of Yu-Gi-Oh Master duel caught the Yu-Gi-Oh community off guard. Konami had dropped multiple sneak peaks into the game’s foundations, but hadn’t set a release date. But as of January 19, the game is officially out on all platforms excluding mobile. The mobile release is sure to come in the near future. Though the game is technically free to play, a lot of players are rightfully skeptical of Konami’s infamous business model. With the travesty that is Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, players wonder is Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel Pay to Win?
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

When Does Competitive Overwatch Season 32 End?

With the end of Overwatch Season 32 comes a feeling of starting fresh. Not only does the game normally get a patch, but it also marks the beginning of a new ranked season. Players are able to start anew and can try again at reaching their newest goal. Luckily everyone else is in the same boat. They have to play their placements so it is fresh for everyone. However, sometimes it is unclear just how long players have until the ranked season ends. Here is a look at when Overwatch Competitive Season 32 will likely end.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Aegislash may be coming to Pokémon UNITE in February after new battle pass leak

When Pokémon UNITE went down for some serious maintenance ahead of Trevenant’s launch earlier today, players were expecting a lot of new content to be pushed to the game behind the scenes. And thanks to some early datamines, we not only have details about what looks to be the season five battle pass but the next playable Pokémon as well.
VIDEO GAMES
