ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Mid-Michigan entertainment weekend Jan. 21-23 and beyond

By Amy J. Parrent
Morning Sun
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article• Gel Plate Printing: 1-3 p.m., January 22, Art Reach Center, 111 E. Broadway St., Mt. Pleasant. Fee from $30. Artreachcenter.org, 989-773-3689. • “Who Is Medicine?” exhibit: through March 2, CMU Park Library, 250 E....

www.themorningsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
bigrapidsnews.com

Beloved barn-themed gallery set to reopen Jan. 21 at Mid-Michigan Children's Museum

Excitement is brewing at the Mid-Michigan Children’s Museum in Saginaw as a beloved gallery is set to re-open next week. The gallery, called Aunt Sugar’s Farm & Uncle Pickle’s Barn, is a place where kids can play while learning the story of agriculture in the Great Lakes Bay Region. It was closed due to upgrades being made, according to Mid-Michigan Children's Museum.
SAGINAW, MI
WTTW - Chicago PBS

10 Things to Do This Weekend: Jan. 20-23

Hundreds of puppets take over local stages for the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival. See “Chimpanzee,” a play featuring bunraku style puppetry to tell the story of chimpanzees raised as children in human homes in a cross-fostering science experiment (performances Saturday and Sunday). Or stop in “The Plastic Bag Store” on the Mag Mile, where everything you see is made from discarded, single-use plastics (11 a.m.-3 p.m. daily) and be sure to catch an immersive puppet film (screenings start Thursday and run through Jan. 30). The festival will feature more than 100 performances over 10 days, including a free Neighborhood Festival Tour.
CHICAGO, IL
The Gainesville Sun

What's Happening: Gainesville's entertainment forecast for Jan. 14-23, 2022

“AS YOU LIKE IT”: William Shakespeare does it again with his age-old classic “As You Like It,” which is the newest offering from the Hippodrome Theatre. Director Charlie Mitchell brings this romantic comedy about the twists and turns of fate into modern times, reflecting the timelessness of love. The theater says this story will be sure to put you on the edge of your seat as you watch Rosalind and Orlando fall for one another in the most comedic and outlandish of ways. Banished from court, Rosalind takes it upon herself to be the ruler of her own fate and to convince Orlando to fall in love with her. Concealing her true identity to pass as a local shepherd, Rosalind flees to the forest only to find Orlando in hiding as well, wary of his brother’s plan to murder him. Still in disguise, she persuades Orlando to woo her as if she was his intended. Full of court politics, cross dressing and a group wedding, this quirky tale will make you swoon and laugh all in the same breath. Will Rosalind get her happily ever after? The will-they won’t-they tale promises to be a warmhearted adventure filled with laughter, love, and the pursuit of happiness against all odds. Catch this co-production with University of Florida, School of Theatre & Dance with previews at 7 p.m. Jan. 19-20 then 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays beginning Jan. 21 and running through Feb. 6 at the Hippodrome Theatre, 25 SE Second Place. Tickets are $18 to $28 for the previews and $15 to $42 afterward. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit thehipp.org.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Gainesville Sun

Gainesville Entertainment Calendar: Fun things to do Jan. 21-27, 2022

An Evening With Bruce Dickinson: 7:30 p.m. today, Florida Theatre, 128 E. Forsyth St., Jacksonville. Tickets: $29.50-$59.50. (floridatheatre.com, 904-355-5661) Bruce Dickinson is considered one of the world’s most storied musicians. Aside from decades spent delivering high-octane performances with his larger-than-life persona in Iron Maiden, Dickinson has lived an extraordinary off-stage existence too.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid Michigan#Art Exhibit#Discovery Museum#Art#Art Reach Center#Artreachcenter Org#Cmu Park Library#Library Cmich Edu#Tuskegee Institute#Lincoln#Cabin#Lounge Midland Center
Morning Sun

REZA makes magic in Midland

World-renowned illusionist Reza will perform a rock concert-style magic show that appeals to fans of all ages at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan, 21 at the Midland Center for the Arts, 1801 W. St. Andrews St., Midland. The interactive spectacular highlights a new form of magic show described as both inspirational and cutting edge. Tickets start at $15. For more information, visit mcfta.org or call 989-631-5930.
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Morning Sun

Column: Mt. Pleasant area seems ‘dead in the water’

For many years the area has been and still is a great place to raise a family. The area has been, for the most part, recession proof, meaning that we didn’t suffer recessions to the degree that most of the auto-dependent State of Michigan would. In my opinion there...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
paradisenewsfl.com

Top 5 Weekend Events January 21-23

The 40th Annual John’s Pass Seafood Festival starts today and runs through Sunday, January 23rd, at John’s Pass Village and Boardwalk in Madeira Beach! The 4 day festival will welcome Arts, Crafts, and Food vendors from all over to the area for an action packed weekend of live music and exciting activities. Click here to learn more.
GULFPORT, FL
thebendmag.com

Things to Do in and around Corpus Christi this Weekend: January 21-23

Hear musical performances from international artists at the Gala Opus. Watch memorable performances by international pianists Yuka Mikata and Marcin Parys, soprano Olga Miliuta, and violinist Hubert Pralicz at the Annual Gala Opus presented by the Fryderyk Chopin Society of Texas on Friday at 7 pm at the Solomon P. Ortiz International Center. For tickets, call 361-854-6807.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
baylorlariat.com

What to Do in Waco: Jan. 21 – 23

Brazos Brothers Concert | Jan. 21 | 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Torchy’s Tacos | Come out to eat and enjoy local musicians performing live music. Kermit Oliver: “New Narratives, New Beginnings” exhibit | On display until Jan. 22; Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Art Center Waco | Free | Artist Kermit Oliver, the first American to create designs for the luxury brand Hermes, has art on display for a limited time at this exhibition.
WACO, TX
candgnews.com

The Friday 5 — Jan. 21-23

The Warren Ice Rink, outside City Hall at 1 City Square, will host its “Cold Rush” festival from noon to 7 p.m. Jan. 22. The event will feature ice sculptures, a petting zoo, appearances by Elsa and Anna from "Frozen," ice skating, a gaming trailer, a bonfire, and hot chocolate and s’mores. Admission is free and skate rental costs $4. Regular skating hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays and 2 to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, visit facebook.com/Warrenparks or call (586) 268-8400.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Morning Sun

Broadway Lofts announces grand opening

Broadway Lofts plans to hold a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The new-mixed-use, four-story building is located at 410 West Broadway Street and has GreenTree Cooperative Grocery on the first floor of the building. The project marks the largest new development in 40 years in downtown Mt. Pleasant....
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass Calendar: Events around the state Jan. 21-23

OHIO - Whether you're in the mood for a show, or taking part in a fun activity, an event in the Buckeye State has you covered. Here is a look at what's on the calendar this weekend, Jan. 21-23. Toledo. 'Love you to Death' Mystery Dinner Theater. Spaghetti Warehouse (42...
COLUMBUS, OH
Echo online

Eastern Michigan University extends remote classes through Jan. 23

Eastern Michigan University has delayed in-person classes through Sunday, Jan. 23, making the first two weeks of the winter semester remote. Students should be contacted by their instructors for more information. Some courses in the School of Nursing and College of Health and Human Services will continue in-person instruction for the week of Jan. 17.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
minnesotamonthly.com

Weekend Best Bets: Jan. 21-23

When: Saturday, Jan. 22; 7:45 p.m. Where: First Avenue, 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis. What better way to celebrate 17 years of The Current than with live music? A great lineup of musicians will take the stage in First Avenue’s Mainroom, including Low Cut Connie, Jade Bird, and local artists Kiss the Tiger and Miloe.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Morning Sun

2022 State of the State Art Contest sees a Mt. Pleasant student as a runner-up

A Mt. Pleasant High School student was one of the finalists for the 2022 State of the State art contest. The art contest challenged K-12 students across Michigan to come up with a creative design for the 2022 State of the State program cover following the theme “Why do you believe in Michigan?” Students were encouraged to be as creative as possible and were welcome to use crayon, marker, paint, or any other material.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: January 21 - January 23

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Once again the big event for most this weekend will be the Buffalo Bills playoff game, but if you're looking for other things to do there is plenty happening. Buffalo Bills Fan Appreciation Skate at the Ice at Canalside. The Ice at Canalside will host...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy