Mid-Michigan entertainment weekend Jan. 21-23 and beyond

“AS YOU LIKE IT”: William Shakespeare does it again with his age-old classic “As You Like It,” which is the newest offering from the Hippodrome Theatre. Director Charlie Mitchell brings this romantic comedy about the twists and turns of fate into modern times, reflecting the timelessness of love. The theater says this story will be sure to put you on the edge of your seat as you watch Rosalind and Orlando fall for one another in the most comedic and outlandish of ways. Banished from court, Rosalind takes it upon herself to be the ruler of her own fate and to convince Orlando to fall in love with her. Concealing her true identity to pass as a local shepherd, Rosalind flees to the forest only to find Orlando in hiding as well, wary of his brother’s plan to murder him. Still in disguise, she persuades Orlando to woo her as if she was his intended. Full of court politics, cross dressing and a group wedding, this quirky tale will make you swoon and laugh all in the same breath. Will Rosalind get her happily ever after? The will-they won’t-they tale promises to be a warmhearted adventure filled with laughter, love, and the pursuit of happiness against all odds. Catch this co-production with University of Florida, School of Theatre & Dance with previews at 7 p.m. Jan. 19-20 then 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays beginning Jan. 21 and running through Feb. 6 at the Hippodrome Theatre, 25 SE Second Place. Tickets are $18 to $28 for the previews and $15 to $42 afterward. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit thehipp.org.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO