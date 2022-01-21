ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'West Elm Caleb' embodies what people resent and fear about online dating

By Kalhan Rosenblatt
NBC News
NBC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone has a "West Elm Caleb." That's the person who, after matching on a dating app and enjoying the ebb and flow of banter, showers a first date with compliments and good vibes, only to disappear without so much as a text the next day. The experience is so...

NBC News

