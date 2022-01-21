ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Analysis: Netflix's modest growth forecast casts pall over streaming

By Dawn Chmielewski
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SeIPH_0drprPWK00

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Even as Netflix Inc executives sought to reassure investors in a Thursday video interview that its long-term prospects for streaming media remain bright, with its popular series “Bridgerton” returning for a second season and a science-fiction film starring Ryan Reynolds coming soon, shares slipped.

By the end of the 45-minute earnings interview, Netflix stock was down more than 20%, casting a pall over the entertainment industry. Wall Street analysts and the company's own executives struggled to explain why the world’s dominant streaming service forecast modest growth for the first three months of 2022, when many had anticipated a return to predictable, pre-pandemic quarterly gains.

"It's tough to say exactly why our acquisition hasn't kind of recovered to pre-Covid levels," said Netflix CFO Spencer Neumann. "It's probably a bit of just overall Covid overhang that's still happening after two years of a global pandemic that we're still unfortunately not fully out of, some macroeconomic strain in some parts of the world, like Latin America, in particular."

Stocks of tech and media companies that have invested heavily on streaming, including the Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), ViacomCBS and Roku (ROKU.O), all dropped in after-hours trading.

Netflix projected gains of 2.5 million subscribers in the January through March quarter, roughly two-thirds of the 4 million customers added in the same period a year earlier. Wall Street analysts pointed to heightened competition and a slower-than-anticipated return to normalcy after the distortions of the pandemic as possible factors.

Pivotal Research Group analyst Jeff Wlodarczak said Netflix and other services that added subscribers during the pandemic lockdown in early 2020 - including Disney+ and Peloton - are struggling to regain equilibrium after outsized gains.

“Streaming is not over, it is the future,” Wlodarczak wrote. “And today, streaming still has a relatively small percentage of global television viewership.”

Others saw Netflix’s muted first-quarter forecast as a sign of intensifying competition - though co-CEO Ted Sarandos told investors: "We didn't see a hit to our engagement. We didn't see a hit to retention - all of those things that would classically lead you to looking at competition."

Rival services, such as Disney's Disney+, WarnerMedia's HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video, are spending billions on content to attract subscribers.

“The reality is that the streaming market has become saturated,” wrote Mike Proulx, vice president of research for Forrester. “This translates to more choice for consumers, who are growing concerned with the aggregate costs of their streaming subscriptions.”

Though 90 percent of Netflix’s growth is expected to come from outside its home market, analysts are closely tracking how Netflix’s latest price increase, which boosted the cost of a monthly subscription to $15, will affect subscriptions in the United States and Canada.

"Whether Netflix can retain subscribers at historical rates now that their most popular tier costs the same as HBO Max after their most recent price increase will be important to gauge,” wrote Joe McCormack, Analyst at Third Bridge, “As we head into a 2022 year that many seem to believe will come with streaming video subscriber saturation overall."

Netflix co-Founder Reed Hastings told investors there's ample room for growth, as streaming gradually replaces traditional television over the next decade or two.

"For now, we're just like staying calm," he said.

Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski and Tiyashi Datta; editing by Peter Henderson and Gerry Doyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Reed Hastings
Person
Ted Sarandos
Deadline

‘Judy Justice’ Gavels Return Date On Amazon’s IMDb TV, Along With Free, 24-7 Streaming Channel Dedicated To The Series

Judy Justice, the recently launched IMDb TV series starring Judge Judy Sheindlin, will return January 24 with new weekday episodes. In addition to announcing the date, Amazon-owned IMDb TV also said it is launching a 24-7 streaming channel dedicated to the show, enabling viewers to dip into it anytime. Sheindlin embarked on a new career chapter last November with Amazon after a 25-year relationship with CBS Media Ventures came to a disharmonious end. (In an interview last June with The Wall Street Journal, Sheindlin said what had been a “nice marriage” was headed toward a “Bill and Melinda Gates divorce.”) The new...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Netflix Stock Gets Pummeled, Closing At Lowest Level Since April 2020 After Disappointing Earnings & Wall Street Downgrades – Update

UPDATED with closing price: Netflix stock, which went into Friday’s Nasdaq session already down 16% in 2022 to date, plunged 22% today alone on waves of selling and disenchantment. After crawling up from an intraday low of $380 in the opening hour, it finished today at $397.50, its worst closing price since April 2020. Trading volume was almost 20 times normal levels. The rout followed a fourth-quarter earnings report that disappointed many Wall Street analysts and investors and triggered a larger debate about the outlook for streaming in general. While the company missed its fourth-quarter target for subscribers by just 200,000 (8.3 million...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Media#Streaming Video#Hbo Max#Netflix Inc#Pre Covid#Pivotal Research Group
Variety

Discovery Mulls Different Upfront Concepts as WarnerMedia Merger Looms

Like other big media companies, Discovery is getting ready to put out a big “upfront” presentation in mid May, part of an annual bid by TV giants to win ad dollars from Madison Avenue. Unlike many of its rivals, however, Discovery isn’t entirely certain what it will have to discuss. Executives at the company, which is slated to take over WarnerMedia sometime in the first half of this year, are considering which of two different types of scenarios they may have to face, according to two people familiar with the matter. There’s the obvious one: WarnerMedia and Discovery would each hold...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Netflix stock plunges as subscriber growth worries deepen

Netflix delivered its latest quarter of disappointing subscriber growth during the final three months of last year, a trend that management foresees continuing into the new year as tougher competition is undercutting the video streaming leader.The Los Gatos, California, company added 8.3 million worldwide subscribers during the October-December period, about 200,000 fewer than management had forecast. Besides releasing its fourth-quarter results Thursday, Netflix also projected an increase of 2.5 million subscribers during the first three months of this year, well below analysts' expectations for a gain of 4 million, according to FactSet Research.The disappointing news caused Netflix's stock price...
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Netflix Execs Play It Cool After Stock Plunges On Slower Sub Growth: “It’s Not A Straight Line. We Are Just Staying Calm”

The Netflix team played it cool Thursday as CFO Spencer Neumann attempted to reassure Wall Street that “there’s no structural change in the business that we see.” The company’s shares had plunged 20% in after-hours trading earlier Thursday, pulling media stocker down. Execs speaking on a post-earnings video Q&A shrugged off the slower than anticipated subscriber growth that triggered the drop, saying they can’t explain it but it’s no flashing red light. Fourth numbers were good with a small miss on subs but a bigger slowdown  anticipated for the current first quarter (2.5 million net adds) that fell short of Wall Street...
TV & VIDEOS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shed 1.48% to $508.25 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Netflix Inc. closed $192.74 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.
STOCKS
Newsbug.info

Netflix's subscriber growth slows as streaming rivals challenge its market share

After experiencing a meteoric spike at the beginning of the pandemic, Netflix's subscriber growth is slowing down. The Los Gatos-based streamer on Thursday reported that it added 8.3 million subscribers in the fourth quarter, falling short of its initial forecast of 8.5 million. Last year, Netflix added 18 million subscribers, compared with 37 million in 2020.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Acknowledges Streaming Rivals Are ‘Affecting Our Marginal Growth’

Netflix confirmed in its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report that the boom in streaming competition over the past two years is having an impact on the platform’s growth. “Consumers have always had many choices when it comes to their entertainment time — competition that has only intensified over the last 24 months as entertainment companies all around the world develop their own streaming offering,” Netflix said in its Q4 earnings shareholder letter Thursday. “While this added competition may be affecting our marginal growth some, we continue to grow in every country and region in which these new streaming alternatives have launched.” New rivals...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix ‘Open’ to Licensing Big Video Game Titles

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos proudly said “Stranger Things” is “as valuable a franchise as exists today in entertainment around the world” during the company’s Q4 earnings presentation Thursday. During the same pre-recorded Q&A, Netflix COO and chief product officer Greg Peters said while the streamer is very focused on its own titles, it’s still looking outside Netflix IP when it comes to building out a very young video games business. “It was exciting to see the activity in the space and I think, to some degree, it’s an endorsement of the core thesis that we have around...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

285K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy