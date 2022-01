On trend with climbing case numbers, Humboldt’s schools are facing the biggest boom in COVID-positive staff and students since the onset of the pandemic. After closing and reopening one of its schools last week due to staffing shortages, McKinleyville Union School District closed McKinleyville Middle School for three days this week and Morris Elementary for the entire week. The Klamath-Trinity Joint Unified School District board voted to close the district’s seven schools from Jan. 12 through Jan. 18, citing “the number of CoVid cases in our communities.” On Tuesday, Loleta Elementary School announced on Facebook that grades 7 and 8 will be distance learning until next week. Other classrooms might be closed too, but not all schools publicly announce their closures.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO