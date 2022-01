The Chrysler Airflow EV Concept has been shown off by the brand as a new model that would help to provide American consumers with a sleek way to get around in an emissions-free manner. The vehicle maintains an aerodynamic design that is paired with thin headlights and taillights along with refined lines that lead to a gently sloping roofline. The vehicle would be rated for between 350-miles and 400-miles of driving range, which would be further supported by artificial intelligence (AI) that would learn the habits of the driver.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO