Schools, facilities announce closures, modified operations for Friday due to weather-related concerns in southwest and central Virginia

(WFXR) — As the week comes to an end, schools and facilities around southwest and Central Virginia are still canceling, postponing, or moving operations online for Friday amid ongoing concerns about winter weather and road conditions.

The following schools and facilities across the region have announced closures, delays, or virtual operations as of 6:18 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21:

Alleghany County:

Alleghany County Public Schools will hold a virtual learning day on Friday, with instructional staff asked to report at 10 a.m. If you have any questions or concerns, you are asked to contact your student’s school after 10 a.m.

Amherst County:

Amherst County Public Schools will hold a remote instruction day (Employee Code 2) on Friday due to concerns about weather conditions, which means staff and students should not report to their buildings.

However, meals will be available from 10 a.m. to noon at Amherst County High School and Monelison Middle School.

Centra Medical Group Amherst will open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Appomattox County:

Appomattox County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday.

Cornerstone Christian Academy in Appomattox will delay operations by two hours on Friday.

Bath County:

Bath County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for Friday.

Bedford County:

Bedford County Public Schools will be closed (Employee Code 4) on Friday, which means students will not have in-person or remote instruction, but the offices will open at 10 a.m.

Instead of a virtual learning day, the district will use this as a teacher planning day. As a result, Feb. 28 will now be a regular instruction day rather than a teacher planning day.

Meanwhile, schools will still be closed to students on Monday, Jan. 24 for another teacher planning day.

Centra Medical Group Bedford, Centra Medical Group Village in Moneta, and Centra Urgent Care Forest will open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Bland County:

Bland County Public Schools will be closed on Friday for a snow day.

Botetourt County:

Botetourt County Public Schools will be closed (Code 3) on Friday.

“Many roads throughout the county remain ice-packed despite the higher temperatures and continued melt-off today,” the district wrote on Facebook. “Combined with the forecasted freezing temperatures tomorrow, many secondary roads will still be too hazardous for our buses to safely navigate.”

Buena Vista:

Buena Vista City Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for Friday.

Campbell County:

Campbell County Public Schools will delay Friday’s operations by two hours.

Centra Medical Group Altavista and Centra Medical Group Brookneal will open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Carroll County:

Carroll County Public Schools will be closed for in-person learning on Friday, but instruction will still be provided virtually.

Covington:

Covington City Public Schools will be closed on Friday.

Craig County:

Craig County Public Schools will be closed (Employee Code 1) on Friday because of wintry conditions in the county.

Danville:

Danville Public Schools will hold a virtual learning day on Friday due to hazardous travel conditions, but the school day will start at the regular time.

Westover Christian Academy will be closed on Friday.

CMG Prime Care East, CMG Primary Care Danville, CMG Specialty Care Danville, and CMG Urgent Care Danville will all open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Floyd County:

Floyd County Public Schools will be closed on Friday, making this a non-instructional day for all students.

Franklin County:

Franklin County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday.

Galax:

Galax City Public Schools will be closed on Friday, with no virtual learning.

Giles County:

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office says Giles County Public Schools will hold a virtual learning day on Friday. Food will be available for pickup from 2 to 3 p.m. at the SBO.

Grayson County:

Grayson County Public Schools will be closed for a virtual learning day on Friday. Student meals will be available for pickup from noon to 1 p.m. at Grayson County High School.

Halifax County:

Halifax County Public Schools will be closed (Code 0 for 12-month employees) on Friday due to weather conditions.

Henry County:

Henry County Public Schools will hold a remote learning day (Employee Code 2) on Friday because of potentially hazardous travel conditions in parts of the county. However, student meals will be available for pickup from noon to 1 p.m. at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School and Laurel Park Middle School.

Highland County:

Highland County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for Friday.

Lynchburg:

Lynchburg City Schools will delay opening by two hours on Friday, but that may change based on road conditions in the morning. Meanwhile, maintenance and custodial staff are asked to report at the normal time.

Liberty Christian Academy and the Early Learning Center will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday.

The Liberty University Police Department says Liberty University will not open until 10 a.m. on Friday due to inclement weather. Employees are asked to contact their immediate supervisor if the conditions are not safe for them to get to work.

The University of Lynchburg is set to open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

CMG Piedmont Psychiatric Center, Centra Autism and Developmental Center, and Centra Medical Group in Lynchburg will open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Martinsville:

Martinsville City Public Schools will hold a remote learning day on Friday because of hazardous road conditions. Meanwhile, 12-month staff will operate on a two-hour delay.

Patrick & Henry Community College will open at 10 a.m. on Friday amid a two-hour delay.

Montgomery County:

Montgomery County Public Schools will be closed ( Inclement Weather Code C ) on Friday amid concerns about refreezing on roads.

According to the district, “Inclement Weather Code C is a system shut down,” which means no staff will report for the day and there will not be any remote learning assignments.

Nelson County:

Nelson County Public Schools will be closed on Friday — with no afterschool activities — but this will be a remote learning day for students. In addition, 12-month staff are asked to report to work at noon.

Pittsylvania County:

Pittsylvania County Public Schools will be closed (Employee Plan A) on Friday because of icy road conditions, but this will still be a remote learning day for students.

Faith Christian Academy in Hurt will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday.

CMG Gretna Physician Practice will open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Pulaski County:

Pulaski County Public Schools will be closed (Code 2) on Friday, with asynchronous virtual instruction. Teachers will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help students.

Roanoke City:

Roanoke City Public Schools had already planned to have an on-demand (asynchronous) learning day on Friday, which means that students will work on assignments, per their teachers’ instructions, at their own pace, but will not report to school.

Meal distribution will be available for families to pick up from 10 to 11 a.m. at all schools.

Twelve-month employees — including school-based administrators — are asked to report, but due to the limited parking at some schools, teachers and other school staff will have the option to work from home. However, administrators will be onsite if teachers need to pick up materials to help plan for the start of the second semester next week.

Roanoke Catholic School will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday, which means the school will start welcoming students at 9:30 a.m. and begin classes at 10 a.m.

Community High School will also open at 10 a.m.

Roanoke County:

Roanoke County Public Schools will hold a virtual learning day on Friday — which will be a B day for secondary students — due to icy conditions around the county.

Students are asked to log on at the beginning of each class to receive directions from their teachers, who will be available to offer help throughout the regularly-scheduled class time while students work on assignments.

Parents will have the opportunity to pick up free, pre-packaged meals from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Burlington Elementary School, Fort Lewis Elementary School, Cave Spring Middle School, or William Byrd Middle School.

Rockbridge County:

Rockbridge County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday because of potential refreezing and black ice on secondary roads.

Salem:

Salem City Schools had already scheduled a two-hour early dismissal for Friday.

Wythe County:

Wythe County Public Schools will be closed on Friday.

