The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was difficult to assess in 2021. They were able to get to the quarterback, which has become expected, but for the success they had in rushing the passer, they struggled in stopping the run. At the conclusion of the regular season the Steelers’ defense ranked dead last in the NFL in rush defense, surrendering 146 yards per game. What is often overlooked is how the team’s secondary was a Top 10 unit, ranking 9th in the league surrendering 215 yards per game through the air.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO