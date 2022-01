I continue to be concerned about the lack of transparency of the RMCHCS administration and board. I submitted questions to the board 6 days prior to the December 15, 2021 board meeting as required by the Board. These questions were not addressed at the Board meeting; I was told a response would be posted on the Community Question and Answer section of the RMCH website. For more than a month there has been a notice on the website stating "The responses to community questions will be posted as soon as our limited staff can." I am sympathetic to the staffing situation, but I am also frustrated that my questions have not been addressed.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO