ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Watch Nancy Drew Season 3, Episode 12 live online

By Alexandria Ingham
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperance puts a hex on all the children in the youth center in Nancy Drew Season 3, Episode 12. Can the Drew Crew protect the kids?. We all knew that Temperance was bad news when she forced her way back into the town. It’s taken some time, but we’re finally seeing...

precincttv.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Nancy Drew – ‘The Spellbound Juror’

TENSION – While serving on a jury, Nick (Tunji Kasim) realizes that one of his fellow jurors may be the next target of the Frozen Hearts Killer as Carson (Scott Wolf) goes to court against his new girlfriend, D.A. Jean Rosario (guest star Erica Sera). In the aftermath of recent romantic turns, the Drew Crew (Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon) deals with tensions of their own. Also starring Riley Smith. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Celine Geiger (#311). Original airdate 1/14/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
TV SERIES
cbslocal.com

The Spellbound Juror – Nancy Drew

NANCY DREW – Friday, January 14, 2022, at 9pm on CW50. TENSION – While serving on a jury, Nick (Tunji Kasim) realizes that one of his fellow jurors may be the next target of the Frozen Hearts Killer as Carson (Scott Wolf) goes to court against his new girlfriend, D.A. Jean Rosario (guest star Erica Sera).
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Supernatural’ Re-Watch Podcast Gets Launch Date; ‘Central Park’ Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

A re-watch podcast for popular fantasy-drama series “Supernatural,” titled “Supernatural Then and Now,” is set to launch Jan. 24. Hosted by Richard Speight, Jr. and Rob Benedict (who played the angel Gabriel and God in the series), “Supernatural Then and Now” will feature behind-the-scenes stories with cast, crew and producers of “Supernatural” — from favorite memories on set to conversations about mythology in the writers’ room. “We are incredibly grateful for the support the fans of ‘Supernatural’ have given us over the years. We’re excited to be a part of this special gift to the fans that will arrive just in time...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Lewis
Person
Kennedy Mcmann
TVLine

Magnum P.I. Set to Team Up With MacGyver's Levy Tran — Get Details

Magnum P.I.‘s titular gumshoe will get a helping hand from a familiar face in an upcoming episode of the CBS drama. TVLine has learned exclusively that Levy Tran, who played Desi Nguyen on CBS’ MacGyver, will guest-star in a March episode of Magnum as Tia Min, a powerful crime lord’s formidable bodyguard. While loyal to her boss, Min abides by her own code (and harbors a secret agenda). Circumstances will force Magnum to work with Min when his interests coincide with her employer’s. In addition to her two-season MacGyver run, Tran’s TV credits include The Haunting of Hill House and Shameless. Trained in eskrima,...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Bob Saget Widow Kelly Rizzo Tells ‘Today’ That Comedian “Was Thrilled” With Stand-Up Tour In Final Days

Bob Saget was “very happy and was just thrilled to be back out on the road” in the days leading up to his unexpected death at 65 on Jan. 9, his widow Kelly Rizzo said in a tearful Today show interview this morning. Saget, the Full House and America’s Funniest Home Video star, passed away after returning to his Orlando, Florida, hotel room from a stand-up performance at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in nearby Palm Valley. In her interview with Today‘s Hoda Kotb, Rizzo said that world events weighed heavily on Saget and that the comic “felt more compelled than ever...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Center#Live Online#Missing Person#Frozen Hearts#Drew Crew#The Cw App
TVLine

Ozark Final Season Trailer Teases Horrific Tragedy for the Byrdes

The Byrdes are going out with a bang, not to mention a few potentially fatal bumps and bruises. Netflix on Thursday debuted the official trailer for the first half of Ozark‘s fourth and final season — the seven episodes that comprise Part 1 drop Jan. 21 — and the two-minute teaser features footage of a horrific car accident involving Marty, Wendy and their brood. It’s one of several crises greeting the Byrde clan as the Emmy-winning drama approaches the finish line. As also previewed in the above trailer… * Drug kingpin Omar Navarro wants to cut a deal with the FBI, and...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie Among Handful of ABC Series Pausing Production Due to Omicron

The current Omicron-fueled COVID surge sweeping the nation has put a crimp in several TV series’ post-holiday returns. At least three Los Angeles-based ABC dramas — including Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Rookie — have delayed the restart of production as a result of the resurgent pandemic. Grey’s and Station 19, which were set to resume production on Jan. 10, will instead resume shooting on Jan. 12.* The exact length of The Rookie‘s delay is unknown. According to sources, ABC Signature — the studio behind Grey’s, Station and Rookie — took the step out of an abundance of caution, and not due to any...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

This Is Us Spinoff 'Conversations' Have Taken Place — Here's the Hitch

This Is Us‘ upcoming series finale will sound the death knell for any potential Pearson spinoffs, according to series creator Dan Fogelman. In an interview with TVLine’s sister pub Variety, the EP confirms that 20th Television — the studio behind the soon-to-conclude NBC smash — has indeed approached him about keeping the Emmy-winning franchise afloat via an offshoot. But Fogelman cites a major stumbling block standing in the way of any possible spinoff: the show’s sixth and final season. “Once you’ve seen the completion of Season 6, the stories of these characters are told,” he tells the trade. “So there is no...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox’s ‘The Cleaning Lady’: TV Review

The Cleaning Lady packs a ton of plot into its pilot. The drama’s title character is a Cambodian doctor living as an undocumented immigrant in Las Vegas, raising a young son with a rare and dangerous immunodeficiency disease while working first as a cleaning lady for events — and then, reluctantly, as a literal cleaner for the mob, which in turn attracts the interest of the FBI. Yet for all the bloody twists and tear-jerking turns that concept dishes out, the show itself feels oddly sedate. Too restrained to be properly soapy and too silly to be convincingly gritty, The Cleaning...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Matt's Inside Line: Scoop on La Brea, Chicago Fire, WCTH, Dynasty, Undone, OMITB, Flash, Ordinary Joe and More

What shocking mystery will La Brea Season 2 solve? Will Chicago Fire‘s Severide literally put a ring on it? Which WCTH character will be seen in “a new light”? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) I am a fan of La Brea and I can’t really explain the state Season 1 left me in. Can you tell me what Season 2 will be about? –Jimmy One Season 2 reveal promises to be shocking, literally. Meaning, we’ll find out who/what electrocuted poor Eddie near the clearing. “That is a mystery that...
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

As a Former ‘Buffy’ Obsessive, Watching Joss Whedon’s Downfall Feels Crushing — and Inevitable (Column)

By the time New York Magazine published its thorough and extremely damning new piece on how Joss Whedon and his entertainment empire fell apart, I couldn’t summon much more than an exhausted sigh. After years of loving his work, followed by years of reconsidering everything I knew about it within the context of the serious allegations against him, Whedon’s downfall in my own world was so swift and complete that I couldn’t stomach the idea of reopening that door at all. Whedon’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” is the reason I first started thinking critically about television. I’d long been a fan...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Law & Order: Jack McCoy Is Back in New Teaser for NBC's Upcoming Revival

Sam Waterston’s Jack McCoy is back! On Thursday, NBC released a new teaser for the forthcoming Law & Order revival featuring brand new footage of the beloved district attorney, who looks ready to return to his courtroom heroics. “It’s OK to the play the hero, as long as you win,” he says in the video, which you can check out below. Waterston will enter his 17th season playing the fan-favorite character, who was first introduced in Season 5 of Dick Wolf’s flagship procedural. The one that started it all. #LawAndOrder Season 21 premieres Thursday, February 24 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/aj9pW5CdjA — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) January...
TV SERIES
FanSided

FanSided

222K+
Followers
412K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy