ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Chile markets on tenterhooks as Boric readies Cabinet

By Fabian Cambero
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

SANTIAGO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chilean investors and traders are on tenterhooks ahead of the expected unveiling of President-elect Gabriel Boric’s first Cabinet on Friday, seen as a key signal for markets about how the leftist may steer the Andean copper producing nation.

Boric, a 35-year-old lawmaker and former student protest leader, jolted markets last year when he won the country’s presidential election, pledging major reforms to Chile’s market-led economic model.

He has moderated his tone since, helping bolster Chile’s markets and propel the currency as one of the best performing in the world so far this year, with speculation mounting he could name a relative moderate and technocrat to lead the finance ministry.

“A part of the political risk hindering the Chilean peso since October 2019 has receded,” said Jorge Selaive, chief economist at Scotiabank Chile, adding the market was expecting a moderate left-wing candidate to lead the economic portfolio.

Boric has kept his cards close, but names for the finance ministry that have drawn speculation include current central bank chief Mario Marcel and market-friendly economists such as Guillermo Larrain, Roberto Zahler or Máximo Pacheco.

Chile, a global frontrunner in vaccine roll-out, ended last year as the world’s best-performing economy, buoyed by large state spending and several rounds of private pensions withdrawals to ease the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boric, who comes into office on March 11, will however have to content with signs of an overheating economy and inflation.

“One of Boric’s biggest challenges will be cooling down the economy and retaining popular support,” Oxford Economics said in a report, adding the young leader would face pressure to increase social spending while meeting tighter budget targets.

During the campaign, Boric pledge to “bury” Chile’s market-orientated model, which has driven growth in the South American country in recent decades but has also deepened inequality, triggering months of social protests at the end of 2019.

He has promised to reform the private pension and health systems and raise taxes to finance greater social spending.

Boric, however, faces a fragmented Congress, which analysts say will force him to moderate the adjustments he makes and seek consensus with more centrist sectors. (Reporting by Fabián Andrés Cambero; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Chile's president-elect unveils young, woman-majority cabinet

Chile's leftist president-elect Gabriel Boric, whose victory at the polls last month unsettled the markets, on Friday named the country's Central Bank governor as his finance minister in a young, diverse and woman-majority cabinet. Mario Marcel, an independent politician and former member of the Socialist Party, with which he maintains strong ties, had held various roles under center-left governments from 1990 to 2008. Now 62, he was appointed Reserve Bank governor by Socialist former president Michelle Bachelet for a five-year term that started in late 2016 and continued under her center-right successor Sebastian Pinera. Marcel was the favorite of the markets, which view his appointment as a sign of moderation in the economic reforms Boric had vowed to implement.
POLITICS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Chile assets cheer new president's moderate Cabinet pick

* Chile peso rises 0.8%; stocks buck global stocks rout * Brazil's real slips; Lula seen leading in polls * Russian assets rise after high-level Moscow-Washington talks By Susan Mathew Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chilean markets rallied on Friday as newly elected President Gabriel Boric picked central bank head Mario Marcel to head the Finance Ministry, while Brazil's real fell as presidential election polls showed leftist former President Lula leading. Chile's peso led gains in the region, up 0.8% to hit over two-month highs and moving below the 800-a-dollar mark, while stocks jumped 2%, bucking a global sell-off. "We believe that Mario Marcel's appointment as future minister of finance is definitely good news, as Marcel is someone with a high credibility who has supported the two pillars of Chile's macroeconomic framework: the independence of the central bank, and the structural fiscal rule," said strategists at Citigroup. Boric's other picks for his first Cabinet were also seen as moderate. The announcements were positive as they show Boric as a fiscally responsible and pragmatic politician, Citi said. Chile's dollar bonds ticked up with the October 2042 bond moving away from their lowest since April 2020. Chile's peso is seen ending over 2% higher for the week in its fourth straight week in the black. Political news was in focus in Brazil as well. While neither man has formally declared his candidacy former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is currently leading in polls over his far-right rival, President Jair Bolsonaro. Brazil's real fell up to 1% before retracing losses, with Friday also being the deadline for Bolsonaro to pass the 2022 budget. Lula drew praise from some investors as he again suggested he could name moderate Geraldo Alckmin as his running mate, but analysts say his return could worsen Brazil's budget deficit. Brazil's weakened economy is in danger of sinking deeper into recession this year as anxiety over elections and as steep interest rate rises -- by 725 basis points last year -- continue to hurt growth, a Reuters poll showed. Brazil stocks cut losses, but most other Latam indexes fell as risk assets globally sold off on expectations of a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve next week. Colombia's main index slumped 1%. Elsewhere, Russia's rouble pulled away from 77 versus the dollar, stocks pared some losses and dollar bonds extended gains following high-level talks between Moscow and Washington to discuss soaring tensions over Ukraine. The talks were described as frank and useful by Washington. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1437 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1247.48 -0.66 MSCI LatAm 2249.59 0.02 Brazil Bovespa 109154.73 0.05 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 4580.92 2.1 Argentina MerVal 84478.31 -0.761 Colombia COLCAP 1538.65 -0.57 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4190 -0.06 Mexico peso 20.4813 0.23 Chile peso 797.6 0.60 Colombia peso 3964.76 0.16 Peru sol 3.8328 -0.19 Argentina peso 104.3600 -0.04 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Marcel
AFP

Reserve Bank chief will be Chile's new finance minister

Chile's leftist president-elect Gabriel Boric, whose victory at the polls last month unsettled the markets, on Friday named the country's Central Bank governor as his finance minister in a young, diverse and woman-majority cabinet. Boric, elected at 35, will be Chile's youngest-ever president, and one of the youngest in world history.
POLITICS
MySanAntonio

Chile asset rally faces moment of truth as Boric builds cabinet

The stellar start to the year for Chilean assets now hangs in the balance, dependent on one announcement by President-elect Gabriel Boric on Friday -- his finance minister. Investors and traders have been bandying around names for the person to head economic policy for weeks, including the current central bank President Mario Marcel and former regulators such as Guillermo Larrain. For all the talk though, none are any the wiser on Boric's cabinet choices.
ECONOMY
AFP

China cuts lending rates, boosting property firms

China further reduced bank lending costs Thursday in the latest move to boost its stuttering economy, providing some much-needed support to the country's beleaguered developers. Property firm shares and bonds surged on the fresh rate cut from People's Bank of China -- the second in two months -- days after Beijing reported slower growth in the final months of 2021. The slowing real estate industry has put downward pressure on growth, with several large companies including debt-laden development giant Evergrande defaulting in recent months. The central bank said it had lowered the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) to 3.7 percent, from 3.8 percent in December.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Chilean#Andean#Scotiabank Chile#Boric#Oxford Economics#South American
The Independent

UK seeks closer investment ties with Africa

The UK is playing host to an African Investment Conference on Thursday, as it scrambles to retain influence on the continent, an investment battle ground for the world’s largest economies. The prime minister will open the virtual event with a video address and attendees include African ministers, businesses leaders and the head of the World Trade Organization.Economic links with the continent form a key part of the Global Britain agenda. The summit, the second of this kind, is aimed at promoting Britain’s overseas investment credentials and wider push to “revitalise economic engagement” in the region, according to the government’s Integrated...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rises after weak U.S. payrolls, Chile's peso outperforms

* Chilean peso top weekly performer, up 2.8% * Argentine bonds fall on debt restructuring snag (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick Jan 7 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Friday as weak U.S. payrolls data undermined hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve, while Chile's peso outpaced its peers on strong copper exports data even as inflation surged. The Chilean peso rose 1.1%, hitting a one-month high as data showed the value of Chile's copper exports surged nearly 41% in 2021. It was the best-performing Latin American currency this week, up 2.8% and heading for its best week in more than a year. While Chile has enjoyed a strong post-COVID economic recovery, inflation has also surged correspondingly. Consumer prices jumped 7.2% in 2021, well above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%. Mexico's peso rose 0.6% as data showed inflation slowed in December to 7.36%, but remained more than twice the central bank's target level of 3%. Stubborn inflation is likely to invite more interest rate hikes by the Mexican central bank, which raised rates five times in 2021. Most other Latin American currencies ticked higher as weak payrolls data clashed with hawkish statements in the minutes of the Fed's recent meeting, released earlier this week. "Friday's weaker-than-expected jobs report may prompt the Federal Reserve to reconsider some of the hawkish proposals that were mentioned in Wednesday's minutes report," said Jay Pestrichelli, CEO of ZEGA Financial. "While one weaker-than-expected jobs report doesn't make a trend, the Fed is data dependent." Hawkish statements from the Fed had battered emerging markets this week, given that rising U.S. interest rates make risk-driven assets appear less attractive. Brazil's real rose 0.8%. A Reuters poll showed the currency is likely to benefit from an improvement in fiscal trends going into 2022. Production in the country's major auto industry is also expected to rise by 9.4% in 2022 from last year, as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, automakers association Anfavea said. But political uncertainty in Brazil is set to ramp up ahead of a hotly contested general election later this year. Peru's sol jumped 0.8% after central bank chief of economic studies Adrian Armas said the bank expects more moderate inflation in coming months, as the country struggles with inflation reaching 13-year highs. Latin American stocks tracked broader gains in emerging markets, with MSCI's regional index up 1.2%. Argentina's sovereign bonds fell after its economy minister flagged difficulties in reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on refinancing the nation's $45 billion debt. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1226.49 0.77 MSCI LatAm 2102.60 1.17 Brazil Bovespa 102413.44 0.84 Mexico IPC 53105.06 0.09 Chile IPSA 4276.00 -1.67 Argentina MerVal 84176.71 0.496 Colombia COLCAP 1386.76 0.36 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.6350 0.79 Mexico peso 20.3732 0.55 Chile peso 827.68 1.11 Colombia peso 4047.06 -0.41 Peru sol 3.9249 0.77 Argentina peso 103.2800 -0.04 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Jan Harvey and Sandra Maler)
BUSINESS
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
AFP

US inflation spike also due to generous pandemic stimulus

President Joe Biden blames global supply snarls for the wave of price increases hitting US consumers and businesses, but the trillions of dollars injected into the economy during the pandemic also share responsibility. The Covid-19 crisis disrupted manufacturing worldwide and caused shipping snags, creating global shortages of key materials that combined to push prices higher. Amid a rapid recovery from the pandemic, US consumer prices soared seven percent last year, the highest in nearly four decades. "Inflation has everything to do with the supply chain," Biden said during his lengthy press conference Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Climate, COVID, China: Takeaways from online Davos event

Government and business leaders have urged cooperation on the world's biggest issues — climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and the economic recovery — at the World Economic Forum s virtual gathering.Speeches and discussions from the likes of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres moved online this week after COVID-19 concerns delayed the forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Critics regularly fault the Davos event for hosting elites touting high-minded but often empty goals deemed out of touch with regular people.As usual, big ideas were debated, but no concrete deals emerged. The forum announced Friday that it...
WORLD
FOX40

German leader champions new tack on climate at Davos event

New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Wednesday for a “paradigm shift” in the way the world approaches climate policy, saying his country would leverage its presidency of the Group of Seven industrial nations this year to push for standards to fight global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
Real News Network

What Gabriel Boric’s victory in Chile will mean for Palestine

When Chile announced the results of its presidential elections, Israel and its supporters were not at all pleased with the result. Gabriel Boric, Chile’s pro-Palestine, left-wing contender for the presidency, emerged victorious over the right-wing, pro-Israel Jose Antonio Kast. A former student leader, 35-year-old Boric rose to prominence during...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

285K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy