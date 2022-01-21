ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

Shawnee's city sales tax revenue remains positive for January

By Vicky O. Misa, The Shawnee News-Star
The Shawnee News-Star
The Shawnee News-Star
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQJGt_0drpmLlv00

Shawnee's city sales tax collection report for January has been released; revenue remains up.

Jacob Bussell, assistant city manager, reports sales tax and use tax collections totaled $2,561,117.79 for the month — about $183,575 higher than last month's total.

Sales tax collections totaled $ 2,286,046 for January 2022, $238,753 more than last year at this time, which was $2,047,294.

It is to be allocated as follows:

  • General Fund — $1,306,312.25
  • 2018 Capital Improvements Fund — $326,578.05
  • Capital Improvements Fund — $253,098.01
  • Street Improvements Fund — $285,755.79
  • Economic Development Fund — $32,657.81
  • Police Sales Tax Fund — $40,822.25
  • Fire Sales Tax Fund — $40,822.25

More: Pottawatomie County sales tax increase for schools continue to rise

“It should be noted the current sales tax estimate for FY 21-22 is based on a 2-percent increase compared to the prior year budget,” Bussell said in his report.

For the year, sales tax collections are up $2,113,146 or 16.70 percent over the projected budget year-to-date, he said.

“Use tax collections are up approximately $357,584, or 24.63 percent, over the projected budget year-to-date,” he said.

Sales tax receipts for the year are $14,766,132, a $921,371 increase compared to last year at this time. Year-to-date Use Tax receipts show $1,809,696, according to the report, which is an increase of $351,100 compared to last year at this time.

The Fiscal Year began July 1.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on The Shawnee News-Star: Shawnee's city sales tax revenue remains positive for January

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

NATO members scramble to support Ukraine amid Russian threat

The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent NATO countries scrambling to provide military support to Kyiv. In recent weeks, Spain, France, Estonia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. among others have provided varying kinds of military support to Ukraine in anticipation of Russian aggression. NATO is under...
MILITARY
newsnationnow.com

Judge blocks Biden federal employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — A judge in Texas ruled on Friday that President Joe Biden could not require federal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and blocked the U.S. government from disciplining employees who failed to comply. It was the latest setback to White House efforts to require various...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Shawnee, OK
Business
Shawnee, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Business
City
Shawnee, OK
CNN

Louie Anderson, comic and 'Baskets' star, dead at 68

(CNN) — Louie Anderson, an Emmy winner whose career spanned from stand-up and game show host to starring roles in TV and film, died Friday in Las Vegas from complications related to cancer, his publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to CNN. He was 68. On Thursday his friend, fellow comedian...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Booster shots effective against severe illness from omicron

A booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine significantly reduces a person's odds of hospitalization from the omicron variant, new research released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds. The three new studies from the agency are among the first to look at the vaccines' impact against omicron...
HEALTH
TODAY.com

Adele postpones Las Vegas residency just 24 hours before 1st show

Adele apologized to fans in a video on Thursday, announcing she is postponing her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency due to COVID-related issues with her crew. All of the shows will be rescheduled, but the singer says she needs more time. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the singer told fans.Jan. 21, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Use Tax#Tax Revenue#Tax Collection#General Fund#Capital Improvements Fund#Police Sales Tax Fund
The Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee News-Star

290
Followers
496
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shawnee, OK from The Shawnee News-Star.

 http://news-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy