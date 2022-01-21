ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Shawnee News-Star

3 Things to Do this Weekend around Shawnee: Jan. 22-23, 2022

By Elisabeth Slay, The Shawnee News-Star
 1 day ago

• The Arts @317 will hold its own Block pARTy on Friday, January 21, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.  Tony Litherland and his wife Lucrecia of Clay Art Designs are the featured artist for the evening and they will have pieces set up. Admission is free as always and other artist's work will be featured.

• Enjoy comedy night at the Ritz Friday, January 21 from 8 to 10 p.m. with host Andrew Rose, featuring Lenny Vanhorn and headliner Jamie Ward.

• See comedian, magician and ventriloquist Andy Gross' upcoming performance at the Ritz Theatre in Shawnee on Saturday, January 22 at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. The show is for ages 18 and older and tickets can be purchased at https://www.ticketstorm.com/event/andygrosscomedianventriloquistandmagician/theritztheater/shawnee/25801/.

This article originally appeared on The Shawnee News-Star: 3 Things to Do this Weekend around Shawnee: Jan. 22-23, 2022

