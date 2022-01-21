ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx livery cab driver stabbed, robbed after dispute over payment: NYPD

By Mark Sundstrom
 1 day ago

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A cab driver was robbed and stabbed by passengers in the Bronx on Thursday night after getting into an argument over payment, according to the NYPD.

Police said it all went down around 9:30 p.m., near the corner of East Fordham Road and Walton Avenue, in the Fordham Heights section of the borough. The 34-year-old livery cab driver picked up three passengers, including two males and one female, officials said.

Shortly after, a verbal dispute broke out between the passengers and the driver over the price of the trip, authorities said. Things escalated when at least one of the passengers allegedly punched the driver. Then, at east one of the suspects swiped cash from the victim, police said.

As the trio attempted to flee the scene, one of them stabbed the driver twice in the chest, authorities said. The victim collapsed and the suspects fled into the night, according to police.

The NYPD said EMS transported the driver to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition was unclear Friday morning, but police said he was expected to survive the attack.

One of the suspects was described as a woman with red hair and wearing green pants, however no other suspect descriptions were initially provided.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

PIX11

PIX11

