Houseplant of the week: blue candle cactus

By Gynelle Leon
The Guardian
 1 day ago
The blue candle cactus: not something you’ll find in your average garden shop.

Why will I love it?

This rare and very strangely shaped cactus stands out from the rest, thanks to its “scientific experiment gone wrong” appearance and its long mouthful of a botanical name, Myrtillocactus geometrizans Fukurokuryuzinboku. Buy it from a specialist: you won’t find this in your average garden centre or plant shop.

Light or shade?

Bright, direct light.

Where should I put it?

On a sunny, south-facing windowsill.

How do I keep it alive?

Pot in free-draining soil and, as with all cacti, allow the soil to dry out completely between waterings. Use fertiliser to feed your cactus during the warmer months (April-September). Keep the temperature above 10C. These cacti like to have a winter rest period, so you should stop watering from late autumn until spring.

Did you know …

This is a “monstrose” (with abnormal or distorted growth) cultivar of the more widely found Myrtillocactus geometrizans. Characterised by unusually shaped ribs along with areoles that resemble … well, you know what. This is why this cactus goes by the nickname “booby cactus” or “titty cactus”.

yankodesign.com

Bring your yard to life with these inspirational products designs

In these pandemic-stricken times, we find ourselves spending more and more time at home. However, sitting in the same old four walls of our bedroom can become quite boring, and sometimes the only fresh air we really get is when we step out into our yards. Although we shouldn’t underestimate our backyards, they can be locations of major fun, recreation, and relaxation…depending on how we do them up! How about turning your backyard into an ideal date spot for you and your partner, or hosting a barbecue party with the best grill in the market? We’ve curated a collection of product designs to help you transform these exciting ideas into a reality! These products will turn your yard into the ultimate relaxation destination. We bet you won’t want to step out of your yard, once you introduce these products to it! From single-use shipping containers repurposed into swimming pools to a prefab tiny backyard home – these designs will majorly transform your humble backyard!
YOGA
